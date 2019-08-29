Very few politicians have held the post of governor in Kashmir. The position has always been represented either by a retired armed forces general or a bureaucrat.

In August last year, New Delhi appointed Satya Pal Malik as the governor of Jammu and Kashmir replacing N N Vohra. A member of various political parties in India including the ruling BJP, Malik was handpicked by the Modi government before the 2019 parliamentary elections

New Delhi was not willing to take any chances with Jammu and Kashmir. They needed a person who would cooperate with them.

On August 28, Malik addressed a group of media people in Srinagar. This was Malik’s first press conference after India’s Hindu nationalist government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unilaterally scrapped a law key to the Kashmir accession treaty, Article 370, on August 5.

The law had protected the demography of the Muslim-majority region for the last seven decades.

Since then, the strife-torn valley has been reeling under an unprecedented security lockdown and communications blackout.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called upon India to restore communication lines in Kashmir saying: “The Indian government’s lengthy shutdown of the internet and telephones in Jammu and Kashmir inflicts disproportionate harm on the population and should be immediately lifted.”

When asked about the communication restrictions in the state, Malik said: “The internet is a handy tool for anti-national elements and the restoration of connections will be deferred for some more time.”

He further added that phones and internet are “used less by us and mostly by terrorists and Pakistanis, as well as for mobilisation and indoctrination. It is a kind of weapon used against us so we have stopped it. Services will be resumed gradually”.

But this ceasing of phone lines and the internet has had real-life implications for normal Kashmiris. More than seven million of them have been cut off from the rest of the world, with no knowledge of their family and friends.

On August 20, an expectant Kashmiri mother’s joy turned to sorrow. She lost her very first child due to the communication ban reportedly as the senior doctor could not be contacted. Had the phones been working, a single call could perhaps have saved the baby, the Indian Express reported.

Protests have not let up since August 5, a senior government source told AFP. The valley has been hit by at least 500 incidents of protests in 24 days of siege. Nearly 100 civilians have been wounded so far, with a further 300 police and more than 100 paramilitary troopers hurt, the official added.

On being questioned about the loss of lives, the governor said there was no civilian death, negating rumours that the administration was “hiding” the deaths.

"Tell me, how can deaths be hidden?” he asked.

But days after the abrogation of Article 370, despite a paralysing curfew, imposed to head off unrest, sporadic protests broke out in the main city, Srinagar.

A police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, claimed that in one incident a youth named Osaib Altaf, after being chased by the police "jumped into the Jhelum River and died".

The incident happened in Srinagar's old town, which has become a hotbed of anti-India protests during the three-decade insurgency in Kashmir which has left tens of thousands dead.

Two more people lost their lives due to suffocation from tear gas shelling. On August 17, a 65-year-old named Mohammad Ayub had died in the hospital after being admitted with breathing difficulties from tear gas and pepper spray grenades fired in the old city.

Similarly, on August 22, a 34-year-old woman, Fehmeeda, died due to acute lung injury caused by the inhalation of toxic gases. Under police pressure, the hospital authorities cited a different reason for the fatality.

Addressing the conference, Malik, admitted to the usage of pellet guns by security personnel during protests in Kashmir. He said forces took the utmost precaution to prevent injuries and those that had been injured were hurt because they got violent and were only injured “below the waist”.