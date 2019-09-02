Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir- On the northern bank of Dal Lake in Kashmir’s main city of Srinagar, century-old houseboats with intricate woodwork belonging to Butt’s Clermont are docked unoccupied.

Manzoor Ahmad Butt, the third-generation owner of the houseboats, which mainly host foreign tourists and dignitaries, said it is a difficult time for the tourism industry in Kashmir.

“This is unexpected for us,” he said, referring to the ongoing Indian shutdown of the disputed territory.

“Even during the 1990s when the situation was 10 times worse than today, the visitors never stopped coming,” he added, recalling the armed uprising that rocked the region in the 1990s.

Nestled in the Himalayan mountains, the valley of Kashmir is filled with alpine lakes and scenic landscapes. Houseboats on the edges of Dal Lake have always been a draw for tourists, but the industry has been brought to an abrupt halt.

The influx of visitors is now limited to Kashmiris moving back and forth to reach relatives, and hotels, usually packed in late summer, are now empty.

In an unprecedented step preceding the current crisis in early August, tourists were ordered to immediately evacuate as the Indian government prepared to abrogate a seven-decade-old law which had protected the demography of the Muslim majority region.

European and Western governments, fearing unrest, followed up on the Indian government’s withdrawal order with their own advisories, telling their citizens to avoid the area.

The abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian constitution was followed by a security lockdown, which restricted internal movement, as well as a communication blockade, which shut off telephone lines and the internet.

Estimates put the number of those arrested at close to 4,000, including politicians who were one considered pro-India.

Kashmir’s burgeoning holidaymaking industry was left decimated as bookings were cancelled.

‘Tourists not expected to return’

Kashmir’s tourism industry was making a slow recovery after years of protests, armed conflict, and deadly floods before the current crisis.

The Indian government’s move to evacuate the region has turned the industry on its head.

The last guests at Butt’s Clermont before the evacuation order was announced were a British couple and since they left, business has been completely dry.