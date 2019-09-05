The start of Tunisia’s election season on Monday saw the participation of 26 candidates, including businessman and media magnate Nabil Karoui, 56, who was arrested last month along with his lawyer brother Ghazi Karoui on tax fraud and money laundering charges.

Tunisia’s Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) confirmed that Karoui remains eligible to run in the presidential race despite his ongoing prosecution. It also said he could participate in the electoral TV debates scheduled to begin on September 7, if the courts allowed him to do so.

"The fact that the candidate Nabil Karoui is in jail is a concern but the electoral authority does not interfere in court cases, but at the same time strives to ensure the candidates all their rights," ISIE President Nabil Baffoun said.

The contentious affair ran into another legal hurdle on Tuesday when the Tunis court of appeal rejected the request for the contestant’s release, thus upholding his continued detention.

“It’s a terrible blow to Tunisian judiciary! A top frontrunner incarcerated in such abusive way”, Yadh Elloumi, a leader of Karoui’s party, said on his way to Tuesday’s hearing before the court pronounced its judgment. “Our judiciary is in the hands of the executive power.”

Before his arrest on August 23, Karoui, who’s also the head of the Qalb Tounes (Heart of Tunisia) party, was considered a leading contender in the September 15 vote after the death of President Beji Caid Essebsi at the end of July. He has become the main rival of Prime Minister Youssef Chahed in the electoral race.

Supporters of the media mogul even started putting up photographs of him, rebuffing the judiciary’s decision to arrest him and saying their campaign would open with a large popular rally in the southern city of Gafsa.

His political party said the charges are politically motivated, and accused Chahed of masterminding the arrest, saying the allegations against him date back to 2016 but had not been acted upon until recently because of the challenge he poses to established parties.

Samira Chaouachi, Spokeswoman of Heart of Tunisia, said it was “a political arrest aimed at keeping Karoui out of the presidential race”.

“This is a judicial matter that has nothing to do with the government and came after a complaint from I-Watch, a civil society organisation,” a government official told Reuters, discarding what he called “‘allegations”.

The 56-year-old has been under investigation since 2016, after anti-corruption watchdog I-Watch submitted a dossier accusing him of tax fraud.

He was charged with money laundering in early July shortly after stating his intention to stand in the elections.

The arrest came the same day authorities brought in a ban on three local outlets, including his own Nessma TV channel, from reporting on the election campaign over unlicensed "illegal" broadcasts.

He has been accused by regulators and some politicians of using Nessma to launch high-profile charity campaigns to bolster his popularity.

Karoui’s candidacy has been controversial since he rose to a top position in opinion polls. His detention is expectedly one of the issues in election debates.

In June, the poll-leading contestant was almost removed from the electoral race when parliament passed an amended electoral code that would bar candidates who received political publicity and those who own a charity in the year before the ballot. However, Essebsi neither rejected nor ratified the bill before he died, allowing the businessman to run.