More than 1,000 people are expected to come out for a far-right march in Brussels on Sunday, prompting police warnings and concern among residents of the Belgian capital.

Brussels, also the de facto capital of the European Union, has a population of more than 1.1 million and is home to a diverse community including an estimated 212,000 people of Muslim origin.

On Sunday, the “Dutch for March on Brussels” event will be held in the city, held by Bloed-Bodem-Eer en Trouw (BBET), a local Flemish offshoot of the international Blood and Honour neo-Nazi group.

BBET called for the march in response to Belgian parties’ decision to band together and exclude the far-right Vlaams Belang from the government.

After the rally was announced in August, the English-language Brussels Times reported, Vlaams Belang party chairman Tom Van Grieken stated that his party has “entirely” distanced itself from the event, claiming that such a march would constitute “anti-publicity” for his party.

The police have advised the group not to march and urged a counter-rally organised by anti-fascists not to take to the streets, the daily newspaper added.

Mayor Philippe Close will now make the decision as to whether the far-right march will take place, the Brussels Times reported.

At the time of publication, TRT World was unable to reach Mayor Close’s office for comment.

Created in 2004, BBET has been linked to violence in the past.

Aris Oikonomou, a Brussels-based photographer and reporter, said the BBET group is “very much related to hooliganism and football” and are “very used to getting into fights”.

“They are violent,” he told TRT World. “Imagine, last time [they marched] … it was the first time I saw so much tear gas in Brussels.”

He explained that, although there’s “no formal” links between Velaams Belang and more hardline neo-Nazi groups, it is commonly believed that there are “overlaps” between many of these groups.

“There’s no formal way to say VB and BBET are connected, but important people have a lot of overlaps.”

Far-right surge

In May, the country’s voters went to the ballot box to cast their votes for national, regional and European Parliament elections.