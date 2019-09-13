Representatives of four central European nations known as the Visegrad group (V4) have said the EU Commission’s (EC) plan to cut development funds by 20 percent in 2021-2027 financial cycle is “unacceptable” amid a slowing worldwide economy.

Richard Horcsik, Hungarian parliament’s head of parliament’s European Affairs Committee ruling from the ruling party Fidesz, said that representatives of the V4 will ask their respective governments to stand against the proposed cuts.

The Visegrad group is comprised of Hungary, Slovakia, Poland and the Czech Republic. These countries received substantial sums from the EU Cohesion Fund from 2014 through 2020.

According to the EC website, the funds are meant to projects such as infrastructure projects, “trans-European transport networks, notably priority projects of European interest as identified by the EU”, and sustainable development.

“It aims to reduce economic and social disparities and to promote sustainable development”, the EC says on its website.

Horcsik noted in a press conference after the meeting that the V4 were "living learners" of the EU and its cohesion funds, spending significant amounts on modernizing their underdeveloped regions.

For Hungary specifically, the cuts would mean cuts of 24 percent, bringing EU fund contributions to roughly 18bn euros, Tamas Schanda, Hungary’s State Secretary for Innovation and Technology, said at a press conference in May.

Funding

Zoltan Pogatsa, a Hungarian political economist and lecturer at the University of West Hungary, said in an interview that EU funds have been essential to Fidesz’s success.

The Fidesz party, headed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has been in power since 2010. Fidesz is considered a far-right, nationalist and anti-immigration party, which champions Hungarian industry and has shepherded a healthy economy since it took power.

While Fidesz employs nationalist rhetoric, it isn’t above using international funds to fuel its economic needs, according to Zoltan Pogatsa, a lecturer at the University of West Hungary who focuses on the economics of EU integration.

Hungary was part of the Warsaw Pact during the Cold War, meaning it was in the Soviet bloc of influence.

During this time, the government owned the majority of large corporations. Then, in the late 1980s, the Soviet Union began dissolving and Soviet satellite states like Hungary began to break away.

Hungary, like many former Soviet-aligned countries, entered the Western sphere of influence without a capitalist system to fuel economic growth.

Hungary went on a selling spree, privatising previously nationalised corporations, beginning in the late 1980s, which lasted “until almost everything was sold”, in the early years of the 21st century, Pogatsa explained.