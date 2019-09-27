In the wake of revelations that US President Donald Trump prodded his Ukrainian counterpart to assist in investigating Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his son, a growing number of American lawmakers are calling for Trump’s impeachment.

The allegations stem from a phone call between the US and Ukrainian presidents over the summer, and came to light after a whistleblower filed a complaint referring to the phone call and other events.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters in New York that he was not pressured to probe the Biden family. “Nobody pushed me,” Zelensky said.

Trump has admitted that he discussed such a probe with Zelensky, but he insisted that he is innocent of any wrongdoing.

Critics are concerned that Trump threatened to withhold US aid to Ukraine if the latter did not assist the US president in investigating his political opponents.

“We had a great phone call,” Zelensky added on Wednesday. “It was normal.”

Trump then chimed in: “In other words, there was no pressure and you know there was no pressure.”

Their comments came a day after House speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would open an impeachment inquiry over the controversial phone call.

On Wednesday, the White House released a memo summarising the 30-minute phone conversation.

Previously, Pelosi had urged restraint when it came to opening any potential impeachment inquiries. On Tuesday, she said Trump had crossed the line by “asking the President of Ukraine to take actions that would benefit him politically”.

Pelosi said: “The President must be held accountable … No one is above the law.”

A POLITICO/Morning Consult poll earlier this week found that a plurality of voters – 49 percent – oppose moving forward with an impeachment inquiry, while 36 percent believe the House should initiate impeachment proceedings.

Who supports impeachment?

NBC estimates that 216 Democratic representatives and one Independent currently support “some type of impeachment action”, while 19 Democrats do not support impeachment.

In order for the House to send impeachment inquiries to the US Senate, there must be at least 218 representatives must vote in favour.

On Tuesday, Biden called for Trump’s impeachment if the president does not comply with the House’s inquiries.

Claiming that Trump believes he is “above the law”, Biden said he will “will leave Congress … with no choice but to initiate impeachment” if the president doesn’t comply.

Bernie Sanders, an independent US Senator from Vermont who’s running for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 vote, said on Wednesday that the phone call memo “confirms that Trump is abusing the powers of the federal government to help his re-election campaign”.

Writing on Twitter, Sanders said that “Trump’s corruption and self-dealing is limitless. The House is right to begin impeachment proceedings”.

US Representative Al Greene, a Democrat from Texas, told Buzzfeed News on Wednesday that he felt “vindicated” after being the first to call for Trump’s impeachment.

“I do feel vindicated. I have to be truthful,” Green told the news outlet, explaining that he had received death threats over his position on impeachment.

“But I think that many others are vindicated because it has been an effort of the many not the few.”