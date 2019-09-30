As Argentina gears up for presidential elections next month, small businesses and those working in them are feeling the squeeze during the economic crisis. Their vote for Argentina’s next president could determine the country’s economic path forward - and importantly how the country comes out of a bleak recession.

The shock of the primary election results last month reverberated across the South American nation. Current President Mauricio Macri, who cut subsidies in a bid to open the market, was convincingly beaten by his leftist political rival Alberto Fernandez, who is aligned to ex-president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.

The day after the primary elections, the local currency, the peso, lost 25 percent of its value, making daily life more expensive for Argentines. Inflation currently sits at around 54 percent.

“It got really difficult,'' explains Walter Lillo, a 33-year-old Argentine small business owner and entrepreneur who designs websites for clients. “When the economy impacts the life for one person, then it affects life for everyone,” he says.

Walter has experienced a drop in his services and profits are down during the economic slump.

“People are going to become more conservative, to not invest, to not take risks, fearing what may happen this year or the next. They remain cautious, nobody wants to invest, to improve or grow - they want to survive. So of course it’s harder to do business, to get clients - everything just gets much harder,” he says.

Dealing with the economy means having to plan for every eventuality in business. Walter had to create different contracts with clients, factoring in current inflation and predicting future inflation - due to the unpredictability of the peso.

It’s forced him to radically change how he operates. “I have to begin to think in dollars,'' he says.

Dollars in Argentina are considered a stable currency, used in parts of the formal economy, maintaining their value against the Argentina peso - which is considered a volatile currency.

“The Argentine economy is almost a bi-monetry country. The dollar occupies a position like no other economy does, within the developed world,” says Luis Beccaria, an Argentine Research Professor at the Institute of Sciences of the National University of General Sarmiento and Professor of Labour Economics at UBA.

"Here in Latin America when a currency devalues, its effects are limited in terms of prices. [In Argentina] instead, when it devalues by 10 percent, the next day the prices of goods go up by 10 percent,” says Beccaria.

‘Costs are very high’

The devalued currency and high inflation have hit other small businesses across Argentina, making life challenging.

Leandro Correa, 26, works in a factory producing pasta, amongst a few other odd jobs he does to put food on the table. The sense of financial insecurity is a daily reality for him.

“We do suffer a huge deterioration in our salary and earnings,” he says. “The costs are very high and when it comes to budgeting, it is very difficult to find a balance between a decent profit and a good price for the client; so most of the time no agreements are reached and sales cannot be made.”

According to Beccaria: “It’s not only that inflation brought down real wages which can be linked to entrepreneurship. The drop to real wages also means that total consumption has gone down for small businesses supplying the internal market in the country and the internal market is very deflated”.

After the primary elections, Macri announced plans to delay the country’s debt payments, as well as introducing currency controls in a bid to protect peso against the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

“Macri’s doing exactly what [ex-president] Cristina [Fernandez de Kirchner] did because he has no other option. He’s putting ‘Cepo’ [currency controls] in place, which make things very tough,” says Walter.

Under ex-president Kirchner, doing business abroad and earning for small business in foreign currency was extremely difficult, due to strict currency controls remembers Lillo.

“Previously we wanted to work in dollars, we had to go Western Union, so we could be paid from abroad. There was no other way. We had to do it illegally,” he adds.

The financial situations makes Lillo fearful about a perceived return to a similar tenure of Kirchner, navigating a difficult financial situation - and unable to safeguard his earnings in dollars.