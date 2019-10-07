The Accessible Film Festival (AFF) has been encouraging disabled viewers to come out of their shells and join in cultural activities for the past seven years.

The seventh AFF will be held at the Istanbul SineBU from October 7 to 9, at the Eskisehir Yunus Emre Cultural Centre from October 11 to 13, and in the Contemporary Arts Centre and Goethe-Institut in Ankara between October 16 and 20.

TRT World has interviewed the two co-founders, Kivanc Yalciner, the general coordinator, and Ezgi Yalinalp, the programme coordinator, on behalf of the festival.

How did you decide to organise the Accessible Film Festival?

AFF: We’re a team that’s active in film festival organisation and that has been together for a long time. We wanted to create a new festival in 2013 and we wanted this festival to really serve a need, to have a unique identity and to be sustainable.

Unfortunately very few film festivals in Turkey have managed to create a unique identity and become corporate. There’s a recipe for film festivals and people stick to it. There are many film festivals that are identical to each other from the opening to the closing. We were not interested in producing such a festival.

Before organising the Accessible Film Festival we used to work at other film festivals. In these festivals there would be three or four films that screened with audio descriptions but the sound would be transmitted into the auditorium so people without disabilities didn’t come to these screenings and people with hearing disabilities couldn’t follow these films because there weren’t any closed captions or sign language.

The Accessible Film Festival grew out of a question that was about the situation then: “Is it possible for hearing-impaired and sight-impaired and regularly-abled people to watch a film together?”

We did some research into this and once we realised it was technically possible, the Accessible Film Festival sprang to life.

How did the Accessible Film Festival spread from Ankara to Istanbul and Eskisehir?

AFF: We received invitations from different cities after the first year of the festival but our priority in the first four years was to keep the festival going in Ankara.

In our fifth year the conditions were right to hold the festival in other cities; with the help of Bogazici University [in Istanbul], Eskisehir Metropolitan Municipality and other supporters of the festival, we held the festival in Istanbul and Eskisehir.

We care about long-term collaborations and the determination [of our collaborators] to keep the festival going when we hold the festival in other cities.