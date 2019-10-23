WORLD
2 MIN READ
Yemeni warring parties set up joint ceasefire observation posts in Hudaida
Hudaida, Yemen's main port and a lifeline for millions of Yemenis on the brink of starvation, became the focus when the Saudi-led coalition tried twice to seize the port to cut off the Houthis' main supply line.
Yemeni warring parties set up joint ceasefire observation posts in Hudaida
Houthis secure a road as people take part in a march, denouncing plans by the Arab coalition to attack Hudaida, from Sanaa to the port city of Hudaida, Yemen, April 19, 2017 / AP
October 23, 2019

Yemen's warring parties have set up joint frontline observation posts in the flashpoint port city of Hudaida, the United Nations said on Wednesday, the latest step in UN efforts to maintain a ceasefire in the Red Sea port city.

A ceasefire and troop redeployment agreement for Hudaida was reached at December peace talks in Sweden as a trust-building measure to pave the way for wider talks to end the war.

The tentative ceasefire has reduced, but not stopped, violence, and the troop withdrawal stalled for many months before a pull-out by Iran-aligned Houthi forces from three Red Sea ports in May under phase one of the deal.

A Western-backed, Sunni Muslim coalition led by Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government from power in Sanaa in late 2014.

Recommended

Hudaida, Yemen's main port and a lifeline for millions of Yemenis on the brink of starvation, became the focus of the more than four-year conflict last year when the coalition tried twice to seize the port to cut off the Houthis' main supply line.

The head of the United Nations' Hudaida mission, Abhijit Guha, welcomed the establishment of the four observation posts, which aim to "facilitate direct inter-party de-escalation," said a UN statement.

"The two parties finalised written agreements in all four locations and deployed liaison officers at each observation post," it said.

Guha called on all parties to reduce rhetoric and support the efforts to maintain the ceasefire in Hudaida.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data