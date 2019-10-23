Yemen's warring parties have set up joint frontline observation posts in the flashpoint port city of Hudaida, the United Nations said on Wednesday, the latest step in UN efforts to maintain a ceasefire in the Red Sea port city.

A ceasefire and troop redeployment agreement for Hudaida was reached at December peace talks in Sweden as a trust-building measure to pave the way for wider talks to end the war.

The tentative ceasefire has reduced, but not stopped, violence, and the troop withdrawal stalled for many months before a pull-out by Iran-aligned Houthi forces from three Red Sea ports in May under phase one of the deal.

A Western-backed, Sunni Muslim coalition led by Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government from power in Sanaa in late 2014.