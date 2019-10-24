Turkey’s operation against YPG militants in northern Syria triggered a public outcry in the West against Ankara’s military action.

“The way the international media is reporting the military operation very different than what [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan and [Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut] Cavusoglu said here,” said Richard Falk, Professor Emeritus of International Law at Princeton University, at the TRT World Forum held in Istanbul on October 21 to 22.

Erdogan and Cavusoglu have repeatedly expressed how the YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK, has been threatening Turkey’s national security through its control over large territories in northern Syria across the border. Generally speaking neither the Western media coverage nor its political establishment has paid much heed to Ankara’s concerns.

The PKK is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the EU and the US.

Since 2017, Turkey had expressed that if the US, which initially allied with the YPG in the fight against Daesh, did not remove the group from border areas, Ankara would take it upon itself.

That day came on October 9, after Erdogan had a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump in which it seemed that the US was finally on board with Ankara’s concerns.

“It’s biggest national security threat for Turkey. People don’t understand that we had actually a separate state in the south of Turkey. If that was kept consolidated, they have an army and after a while, they are going to go into Turkey,” said Sami al Arian, an American-Palestinian professor, who has been recognised around the world for his political activism for both Palestinian and Muslim causes.

The PKK has waged a three-decade terror campaign against the Turkish state, leading to tens of thousands of deaths in the country.

The group’s Syria affiliate, the YPG, has carved out a large territory under its control across Turkey’s southern borders, using the civil war as a pretext for creating its ‘cantons’, or autonomous regions. Since 2015, the group has been trained and armed by Washington, swelling its ranks with tens of thousands of militants.

“That would have wreaked havoc not only for Turkish national security but also its economy, population, demography and everything. There has been no choice left [for Turkey],” Arian told TRT World.

“There is no country in the world that would tolerate a separatist group on its border where they are going to establish a country [which would extend into its own territory]. The US will not tolerate that,” Arian said.

Arian invoked the recent Spanish crackdown on Catalonia’s separatists after the economically-rich region voted for secession from Madrid in 2017, wholeheartedly rejected at national level, imprisoning separatist leaders.

“They went there and knocked them down,” the professor said.

Other experts agree with Arian.