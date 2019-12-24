At least 25 people died and 14 others were injured after a bus plunged into a ravine in Indonesia, a rescuer said on Tuesday.

The bus carrying dozens of passengers careered into a 150-metre ravine in South Sumatra province just before midnight on Monday and ended up in a river, police said earlier.

Originally the death toll given by police was 24, but the head of the local search and rescue team Berty Kowas said another body was found, taking the number to 25.

"Currently the evacuation is ongoing and some divers are searching (for victims) around the bus," Kowas told Metro TV on Tuesday.

Footage shared by the rescue team showed bodies being taken out of the water on to stretchers.

Police and rescuers were scouring the river and the nearby slopes to look for victims and several passengers were feared missing.

"It crashed into the concrete road barrier before plunging into the ravine. Some people are still trapped inside the bus," local police spokesman Dolly Gumara said on Tuesday, adding no other vehicle was involved.