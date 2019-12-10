Forty-two days after Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned, and two new prime minister nominations later, Hariri’s name has once again been raised as a candidate.

When Hariri stood down on Tuesday October 29, he said he was bowing to the will of the people. Protesters had been on the streets for just under two weeks, angry over the worst economic crisis in decades demanding an end to deep rooted corruption and the resignation of the government.

Only legitimately able to function with a prime minister in place, the government was forced into a position of caretaker and was struggling to replace Hariri. As per the constitution, the government is constructed along sectarian lines; the president is Christian, the speaker of the house Shia and the prime minister, Sunni. Yet, of course, they must also be accepted by a majority of politicians from across sects and parties.

Candidates are nominated to the post of president by MPs. So far, the names that have been put forward, are Mohammed Safadi and Samir Khatib, both wealthy businessmen. The most recent, Khatib, had the backing of Hariri’s Future Party as well as the parties in the March 8 bloc containing Amal, Hezbollah and the Free Patriotic Movement.

But Khatib did not have the backing of the Sunni Muslim establishment itself, with the Grand Mufti Abdul Latif Derian, Lebanon’s senior Sunni, saying he would not support Khatib, but instead backed Saad Hariri, leaving the government in the same position it was six weeks ago.

It’s not only Sunni leaders that did not back the caretaker government’s new nominations, they have also been rejected on the streets. “They are tone deaf,” said Sami Serhan, a protester in Beirut. “But it’s normal for any ruling class not to be able to read the street and not to be able to perceive the point of view of the working class.” He expressed the frustration that many of the protesters seem to feel towards both the nominations, but also at the mention of Hariri again.

“I think they [the government] are not completely aware of the full situation, they are thinking they can manage to do exactly the same thing. They are not aware that the system is collapsing, not just the economic model, the whole corrupt confessional system. Hariri is playing [a game], like the others, like Amal, and Hezbollah, [so that he can come back] with different conditions,” said Activist with the National Observatory Against Corruption, Gilles Samaha. “Hariri is from the same political class we don’t want. Why would we accept him back?”

Like many of the protesters and activists, Samaha wants the radical structural change of Lebanon’s electoral system, which means moving away from the current sectarian-based political system.

“We have set a timeline: First a new [independent] government, second a new electoral law and third a new parliament, and that parliament will select a new president and a new chief of parliament. We want to replace them all, but we are not doing a military revolution. We want to do it by the constitution,” said Samaha.

But for this plan to be executed via the constitution, there needs to be a new prime minister in place to appoint a new government of independent officials. “We need people who have knowledge, the main issue is that they are independent, strong, not influenced by internal parties, that’s the first point [...] and the second point is [that they are] experts,” said Samaha. Many protesters describe this as a technocratic government, or an independent caretaker government.

Herein lies the problem. Activists like Samaha need a prime minister to move forward, as do the politicians, but they have very different ideas of who and why.