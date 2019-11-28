In 1502, Ottoman Sultan Bayezid II sought to commission a bridge project across the Golden Horn connecting medieval Istanbul to Galata.

The Renaissance painter and inventor, Leonardo Da Vinci, spelled out his pitch for the contract in a letter sent to the emperor.

Now more than 500 years later, engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have tested the great Italian’s designs and have concluded the structure would have been structurally sound.

Graduate student Karly Bast, undergraduate Michelle Xie, and Professor of Architecture, John Ochsendorf, released the results of their research in October.

The team took into consideration the materials that would have been available and used at the time, construction methods, and geological conditions at the Golden Horn. Da Vinci’s bridge would have stood without mortars and fasteners within its stones to support it.

In ordinary long bridges from the period, semi-circular arches and piers were used along the length of the structure to maintain its structural integrity. However, the Italian proposed a single arch spanning the waterway, which would have rose to 43 metres above sea level and would have been 240 metres long. The specifications would allow boats to pass under the bridge with ease.

To prevent a collapse of the bridge, Da Vinci aimed to include parabolic abutments on both sides of the structure.

What inspired Da Vinci

Physics Professor Bulent Atalay, the author of Math and the Mona Lisa: The Art and Science of Leonardo da Vinci, spoke to TRT World about the Italian artist’s idea for the famed Ottoman capital.

After French troops invaded Milan in 1499, Da Vinci fled Milan with his assistant Francesco Melzi and his mathematician friend, Luca Paccioli. The trio eventually settled upon Venice, where they came into contact with Ottoman Turkish merchants.

The merchants informed the Italian that Ottoman Sultan Bayezid II was looking for an engineer who could construct a bridge over Halic, the Turkish name for the Golden Horn.

On their advice, Da Vinci sent a letter to the Ottoman monarch spelling out his designs. A copy of the correspondence was discovered in the Topkapi Palace archives in 1952. Ottoman officials, however, mistakenly attributed the note to a ‘Ricardo of Genoa’.

"He opens his letter with the usual refrain then spells out his interest in coming to Istanbul," Atalay recounts.