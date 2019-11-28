A group of international human rights NGOs has decried “violence against human rights defenders at York University” in Toronto, Canada, calling it a move against legitimate protests against “apartheid” in Israel.

The protest took place on November 20 and was a demonstration against a university-sanctioned event featuring Reservists on Duty, an organisation of former Israeli military members that aims to combat the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

BDS targets Israel over its treatment of Palestinians, including its settlements in the occupied West Bank and its decade-long blockade of the Gaza Strip.

“We decided to protest this event because the York administration had allowed soldiers from an occupying army to use our campus space”, Students Against Israeli Apartheid (SAIA) at York University said in a statement.

Videos of the event show dozens of counter protesters brandishing posters with pro-Palestine slogans, chanting and wearing keffiyehs, a traditional Arab scarf closely identified with Palestinians.

Violence

Violence erupted between the two sides, resulting in police intervention and at least one injury, according to local media.

Some Canadians came out to disparage “violence” and “anti-Semitism” by the pro-Palestine protesters. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a tweet he was “shocked” at the “hate-filled protest”.

SAIA at York University claimed in a public statement that members of the Jewish Defense League, a far-right organisation based in the United States that the FBI has called an “extremist” group, initiated the violence.

Tisetso Magama, spokesperson for BDS South Africa (BDS SA), said in a statement delivered to TRT World that the “Israeli lobby is now claiming that the protest is anti-Semitic, as South Africans we find this absurd. To have protested against soldiers from Apartheid South Africa in the 1980s did not make one anti-white.”

South Africa featured the most well-known system of Apartheid against the black majority until its end in 1994.

The fact that Jewish Israeli settlers enjoy better services on Palestinian land occupied by Israel is pointed to as proof that apartheid, or a system of segregation based on ethnic identity, exists in the region.

“Similarly, to protest against Israel's military and its violence against civilians is not anti-Semitic”, Magama continued.

Settlements

Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank are a rallying cry for those who think Israel is an “apartheid” state.

These settlements, found in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem which contravene international law, are cordoned off from Palestinians and enjoy their own transportation networks, stores and telecommunication systems that are often superior to those offered to Palestinians.