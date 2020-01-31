President Donald Trump’s recently unveiled “peace plan” is the latest reminder that he wants to resolve the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict as if it were some Manhattan real estate deal.

The proposal for “ending” this conflict set forth by Trump and others in his inner circle—notably his son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner—flies in the face of international law and the international community’s consensus on the Palestinian question.

Written out in a 181-page document released by the White House on January 28, Trump’s plan offers the Palestinians no sovereign state, leaves an apartheid system in place, and seeks to legitimise Israel’s control of land annexed in the 1967 war.

Since Trump’s administration presented this “peace plan”, Kushner and others in the White House have been busy hailing this “deal of the century” as a historic chance for Israelis and Palestinians to move past decades of violent conflict and enter a new period of peace and prosperity.

Yet below all the flowery rhetoric about supposed golden opportunities for Palestinians, this plan further reinforces the fact that Trump’s administration would never push for anything that did not align with the interests of Israel’s far-right government.

A few facts illustrate the extent to which the plan is simply a non-starter.

The “deal” gives the Palestinians none of Jerusalem, although it lets them have some suburbs of the city that Palestinians can identify as “Jerusalem” if they choose to do so.

Issues such as the fate of Palestinian refugees, borders, Israeli settlements in occupied land, etc. are entirely resolved in Israel’s favour under Trump’s proposal. Another non-starter of this “deal” is that it calls for disarming groups in Gaza — namely Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad — while Israel, of course, remains the most powerful military in the Middle East.

This plan basically gives the Palestinians a “take it or leave it offer” that would entail their full surrender and acceptance of a future basically in an Israeli high-tech prison without any rights.

Nonetheless, observers of Trump’s foreign policy should not have been surprised by this “peace plan”, which was essentially a bilateral accord between an impeached American president and an indicted Israeli prime minister.

The optics at the White House when Trump unveiled his administration’s “deal of the century” spoke volumes about how this administration conducts US foreign policy in the Middle East. With Sheldon and Miriam Adelson near Trump as he and Netanyahu announced the US administration’s plan, it was quite obvious that Trump is determined to keep his billionaire donors pleased.