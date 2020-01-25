Three protesters were shot dead on Saturday in Iraq's capital and south, medics told AFP, as demonstrators clashed with security forces clearing streets and squares occupied for months by protesters.

One demonstrator was killed in the capital Baghdad and two others were shot in the southern flashpoint city of Nasiriyah, medics in each city said.

Earlier, Iraqi security forces raided Baghdad’s main protest site at Tahrir Square, firing live rounds and tear gas at anti-government demonstrators who have camped out there for months, Reuters reporters said.

The clashes took place after authorities began removing concrete barriers near Tahrir Square and across at least one main bridge over the Tigris River in Baghdad.

In the southern city of Basra, security forces raided the main anti-government sit-in overnight and deployed in force to stop protesters gathering there again, security sources said. Police arrested at least 16 protesters in Basra, they said.

Popular demonstrations

The actions appeared to be an attempt to fully clear out anti-government sit-ins and end months of popular demonstrations that have called for the removal of Iraq’s entire ruling elite.