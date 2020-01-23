Spain's government will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to deal with the impact of a storm that has caused heavy rains, powerful winds and huge waves, and killed at least 13 people.

Residents were left grappling with the wreckage of Storm Gloria, including collapsed bridges, damaged railway lines and entire beaches wiped away by waves.

Catalan authorities confirmed the two latest deaths on Thursday evening. A man was swept out to sea while fishing in the coastal town of Ametlla de Mar and another was found dead in his car inland in Cabaces, where there has been flooding. Four people are still missing.

"I think what's important right now is that we're all united, that we work shoulder-to-shoulder and cooperate, as we are doing," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told reporters after flying over areas of eastern Spain that have been hit.

The national weather authority said the storm had begun to recede but more than 100 roads remained closed and tens of thousands of students were kept out of school.

Noting that the storm had hit just as the area readied itself for the tourist season, Sanchez said his government had called the emergency meeting to help reestablish normality, guarantee security and address short- and medium-term needs.