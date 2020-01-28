The Washington Post has placed a political reporter on administrative leave after she tweeted a link to a story about a rape case against NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who was killed on Sunday. Dozens of journalists at the newspaper criticised the decision.

Reporter Felicia Sonmez's tweet on Sunday, amid widespread public mourning over Bryant's death in a helicopter crash, drew considerable backlash on social media. The Post reported that Sonmez received threats of death and rape and had to move to a hotel after her home address was published online.

The Post said Sonmez deleted the original tweet at the request of a managing editor.

'You're hurting the institution'

She also received an email from executive editor Marty Baron saying, “A real lack of judgment to tweet this. Please stop. You’re hurting this institution by doing this.” Sonmez shared the email with an Associated Press reporter.

The Post said Sonmez had been placed on paid leave while newsroom managers look into the episode. A spokeswoman for the newspaper did not respond to questions about Baron’s role.

Sonmez said on Monday night that she remains suspended and doesn’t know how long it will last. She said she’s been working closely with the Washington Post Newspaper Guild and there may be a meeting with management soon.