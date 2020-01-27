As President Donald Trump's legal team continues with his defence in his impeachment trial in the Senate, claims by his former national security adviser John Bolton are casting a shadow on the proceedings.

John Bolton writes in his forthcoming book that Trump told him that he wanted to withhold hundreds of millions of dollars in aid from Ukraine until it helped secure investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden.

Heading into the Senate trial, Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy told reporters, "it is obvious he would be a witness," as well as why "it is obvious why the White House does not want him to be a witness."