Democratic House prosecutors made an expansive case late on Thursday at Donald Trump's impeachment trial that he abused power like no other president in history, swept up by a “completely bogus” Ukraine theory pushed by attorney Rudy Giuliani.

On Friday, the Democrats will press their final day of arguments before sceptical Republican senators, focusing on the second article of impeachment, obstruction of Congress' investigation.

As the audience of Senate jurors sat through another long day, and night, the prosecutors outlined the charge.

They argued that Trump abused power for his own personal political benefit ahead of the 2020 election, even as the nation's top FBI and national security officials were publicly warning of the theory that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that interfered in the 2016 election.

“That's what Donald Trump wanted investigated or announced – this completely bogus Kremlin-pushed conspiracy theory,” said Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee who is leading the prosecution, during Thursday's session.

'Right matters'

At the close of the evening, Schiff made an emotional plea to senators to consider what was at stake as Trump is accused of seeking Ukrainian probes of political foe Joe Biden and Biden's son while holding back congressionally approved military aid as leverage.

“Right matters,” he said, quoting Army officer Lieutenant Colonel Alex Vindman who had testified in the House. “Otherwise we are lost.”

The president is facing trial in the Senate after the House impeached him last month, accusing Trump of abusing his office by asking Ukraine for the Biden investigation while withholding the aid from a US ally at war with bordering Russia. The second article of impeachment accuses him of obstructing Congress by refusing to turn over documents or allow officials to testify in the House probe. Arguments addressing this will be heard on Friday.

Republicans, growing tired of the long hours of proceedings, have defended Trump’s actions as appropriate and cast the process as a politically motivated effort to weaken him in the midst of his reelection campaign. Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate, and acquittal is considered likely.

The Democrats' challenge is clear as they try to convince not just fidgety senators but an American public divided over the Republican president in an election year.

With Chief Justice John Roberts presiding, Democrats argued on Thursday that Trump's motives were apparent.

The Biden investigation

“No president has ever used his office to compel a foreign nation to help him cheat in our elections,” Jerrold Nadler of New York, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, told the senators. He said the nation's founders would be shocked. “The president's conduct is wrong. It is illegal. It is dangerous.”

Democrats scoffed at Trump's claim he had good reasons for pressuring Ukraine to investigate Biden or other political foes.

Representative Sylvia Garcia of Texas, herself a former judge and now one of the impeachment managers, said there is “no evidence, nothing, nada” to suggest that Biden did anything improper in dealings with Ukraine.

Trump, with Giuliani, pursued investigations of Biden and his son, Hunter, who served on a Ukrainian gas company’s board and sought the probe of debunked theories of what nation was guilty of interference in the 2016 US election.

On dual tracks, Democrats prosecuted their case while answering in advance the arguments expected from the president’s attorneys in the days ahead.

'No specific crime'

At one point, the Democrats showed video footage of a younger Lindsey Graham, then a South Carolina congressman and now a GOP senator allied with Trump, arguing during Bill Clinton's 1999 impeachment that no crime was needed for impeaching a president.

Trump’s defence team is now arguing that the impeachment articles against him are invalid because they do not allege he committed a specific crime.

The president's defenders' turn will come on Saturday.

“We will be putting on a vigourous defence of both facts, rebutting what they said” and the Constitution, said attorney Jay Sekulow.

Ahead of the day's proceedings, Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri said the Democrats were putting forward “admirable presentations.”

But he said “there’s just not much new here”.