Iran's president said on Thursday dialogue with the world remained "possible" despite high tensions with US, and stressed that Tehran was working daily "to prevent military confrontation or war".

Iran attacked US military targets in Iraq on January 8 to retaliate against Washington's targeted killing of a key Iranian general five days earlier in Baghdad, at a time when both are also locked in a bitter dispute over Iran's nuclear programme.

"The government is working daily to prevent military confrontation or war," President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech, adding that dialogue with the international community was difficult but remained "possible".

Nuclear enrichment higher than before 2015 deal