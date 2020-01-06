WORLD
Uganda police detain Bobi Wine, foil meeting with supporters
In this Monday, July 15, 2019 photo, pop star-turned-opposition lawmaker Bobi Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, is photographed, during an interview with The Associated Press at his home, in Magere, Kampala, Uganda, Monday, July 15, 2019. / AP
January 6, 2020

Ugandan police have detained the singer and political activist known as Bobi Wine, who planned to hold his first public meeting with supporters on Monday as a presidential aspirant.

Police fired tear gas as they dispersed the crowd outside the capital, Kampala. Gunfire was heard but it was not clear if live rounds or rubber bullets were fired.

The foiled meeting had been authorised by electoral authorities. It was the first of several planned by Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

A police spokesman did not immediately respond to questions.

Police have repeatedly prevented the opposition lawmaker from addressing rallies or even organizing musical concerts in recent months, saying the events pose a danger to the public.

Presidential election is set for 2021.

The singer and activist has called for the retirement of longtime President Yoweri Museveni, saying young people must prepare to take over leadership of the East African nation. Museveni, who has indicated he will run again, accuses him of trying to lure his supporters into rioting.

SOURCE:AP
