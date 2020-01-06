Ugandan police have detained the singer and political activist known as Bobi Wine, who planned to hold his first public meeting with supporters on Monday as a presidential aspirant.

Police fired tear gas as they dispersed the crowd outside the capital, Kampala. Gunfire was heard but it was not clear if live rounds or rubber bullets were fired.

The foiled meeting had been authorised by electoral authorities. It was the first of several planned by Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

A police spokesman did not immediately respond to questions.