TRIPOLI, Lebanon- In a new neighbourhood of Tripoli, the largest city in northern Lebanon, it’s everyday business in a small cafe on a commercial street on a weekday. A few customers are inside smoking, chatting and drinking coffee.

In the far corner of the room, sitting at his laptop, Madi Karimeh greets us with a friendly smile. The 29-year-old, bright-eyed and looking confident, is keen on telling us what has made him an icon of Lebanon’s ongoing revolution. At the early start of the uprising last month, he turned the protests in Tripoli into a dance party with his captivating sound.

Known as DJ Madi K, he was born and raised in the capital of northern Lebanon. Playing music is what he’s passionate about. Otherwise he juggles multiple businesses, managing the cafe where we have met, as well as three gaming lounges he opened in the north.

“I love music. Since I was a kid, there’s no way I could sleep without it,” he said remembering his childhood when he would spend time sitting next to his father, watching him drawing and listening to all musical genres.

Soon he learned how to play various instruments, and years later embarked on music production. For his 18th birthday, his best friend offered him a DJ set. That’s when he started off as a self-taught DJ playing school and university parties, then hosting events in dance clubs around the country. While studying computer science, he made a name for himself playing in clubs in Jordan and Africa.

After he launched and built up his businesses over a span of three years, the young entrepreneur found the right time to go back to his old passion early this year. He bought upgraded music equipment and converted a small room of one his gaming lounges into his a studio.

In February, he made his official return as DJ Madi K. He co-organised the Festival of Colours in the summer, the first event of such kind to be held in Tripoli. Since the festival was successful in his hometown, he and other organisers decided to repeat it in October.

Then the revolution came.

“When I heard the news, I was driving back from outside the city. All the roads were closed, and there were so many people blocking the highway,” he recalled, “then I smiled, I thought we need this revolution because we are right, we have to rise up.”

He felt like he had to do something, so when he arrived home he posted a video on Instagram with his latest performance at the technicolour festival asking the followers: “I will be in Tripoli's Al Nour Square today. Are you in?”

His post got 66,594 views with overwhelmingly positive messages encouraging him to carry out his idea.

Though highly motivated, Karimeh was unprepared, his archives did not include revolutionary songs or the like. He knew he would have to improvise few hours before his very first live performance during the uprising.

Also, the logistics proved to be difficult. He made a quick inspection at the location to check out the surroundings, trying to figure out how to bring in equipment and what would make a good place to set up. He looked up and spotted a house with a balcony and people sitting on it with a direct view overlooking the square. Then he asked a man in the house, who turned out to be a friend of his father’s, if he could install his turntables on their balcony. It was a done deal.

With the help of his brother, friends and several other men, he managed to have his DJ gear taken to the square with speakers on top of a van that made it through the large crowds. Madi K was finally ready within an hour. After calling on an audience of 5,000 people to turn to the terrace, grabbing their attention with his phone lit up, all of them gradually held their mobile phones in the air with their flashlights on.

“From the beginning, I was aware that people may have disapproved what I was about to do,” he said taking a puff from his cigarette, “I was very afraid of that, but I decided to take a risk.”

He kicked off with Lebanon’s national anthem which he had downloaded on the spot then played a set of Lebanese songs remixed for about half an hour. The atmosphere at Al Nour Square on that first night of protests in Tripoli was exhilarating.

A video showing the DJ lighting up the town’s central square, which was shared on social media networks in and outside Lebanon, quickly went viral becoming a memorable scene in the recent uprising that has earned him the nickname “the revolution DJ”.

In the five minutes that followed his show, hundreds of cheering messages poured onto his Instagram accounts.

It was beyond Madi K’s imagination to gain such popularity among Lebanese crowds through a spontaneous act that very soon launched the trend of using DJs in the nation-wide demonstrations.