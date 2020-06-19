Turkey and Italy will continue working for lasting peace and an efficient political process in Libya, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday.

Turkish and Italian foreign ministers met in the capital Ankara to discuss regional issues, including Libya and the Mediterranean Sea, as well as bilateral relations.

During a joint press conference, Cavusoglu stressed Italy's key role in Libya.

"We are aware of the critical role Italy has played. We thank them. They played a balanced role," Cavusoglu said.

He also underlined that Italy, unlike some EU countries, has not taken sides with the warlord Khalifa Haftar in Libya.

Sustainable ceasefire

"Italy has made sincere efforts for a ceasefire and political process," said Turkish top diplomat.

Cavusoglu added Turkey would like to see Italy on other platforms about Libya and this request has been conveyed to Russia and other countries.

Di Maio also said Italy wants a sustainable ceasefire in Libya.

"Libya should no longer be a security threat to Europe and Italy. For this, a political solution must be found," he said.

Operation Irini

Turkey says a EU naval operation — dubbed Irini — is focusing its efforts on the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) and not enough on Haftar’s militia who launched an offensive in 2019 to capture the capital.

“Operation Irini is not balanced. It has never met any of the Government of National Accord’s requests and concerns,” Cavusoglu said.

He maintained that the operation ignores alleged “constant arms transfers to Hafter by France.”

Di Maio said Italy contributes to the operation with naval and air forces, with an aim to end the armed conflict in Libya.

He also said EU countries did not do exactly what they have to do, and Italian ships have newly been commissioned.