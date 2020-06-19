On Thursday evening, the Chinese Army returned 10 Indian soldiers from its custody, including four officers, that were involved in Monday’s violent face-off in the disputed Galwan Valley.

The return of the soldiers came on the back of frenetic negotiations between the two sides, including three rounds of talks at the highest military levels from Tuesday to Thursday, The Indian Express reported.

The Indian Army stated that both sides had disengaged from the site of the clash.

However, both continue to retain a large number of troops in the Galwan area following the build-up along the border after the violent scuffle at Pangong Tso on May 5 and the standoff since.

According to Indian officials, the incident on June 15 took place in the area between the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and junction of Galwan and Shyok rivers to the west. Sources say that fighting was triggered by a row over two Chinese tents and observation towers that India claimed had been built on its side of the LAC.

India’s concern over China’s build-up along the LAC, following mutually-agreed de-escalation on June 6, was conveyed by Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to his Chinese counterpart Wangi Yi in a phone call on Wednesday.

The deadly border clash in the mountains of Ladakh, which resulted in the killing of 20 Indian soldiers and an unconfirmed number of Chinese casualties, was an unprecedented escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

It had been 45 years since there were combat fatalities along the LAC, their disputed and poorly defined 3488-kilometre border. Prior to that, a violent showdown in Sikkim ended with the deaths of more than 80 Indian soldiers and 300 plus Chinese soldiers in 1967.

Both countries claim vast swaths of each other’s territory along the Himalayan border, with some disagreements rooted in demarcations by British colonial rule in India.

What caused the crisis?

Named after Ghulam Rassul Galwan, a 19th century Ladakhi adventurer who accompanied European explorers in the region, the status of the Galwan Valley has changed over the years and has now become a flashpoint between New Delhi and Beijing.

Galwan is a remote and inhospitable area, where some soldiers are deployed on steep ridges. It is considered strategic because it leads to the disputed Askai Chin Plateau, which is claimed by India but administered by China.

While India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has accused Beijing of trying to change the status quo in the area unilaterally, the Western Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) blamed India, claiming that the Galwan Valley is Chinese territory.

The claim of Chinese sovereignty over the Galwan Valley comes as a surprise to India, which considered the issue settled. Galwan was never listed as one of the 23 contested areas identified by the government over the course of multiple bilateral exchanges since India first accepted the LAC in 1993.

Multiple reasons have been put forward to explain the timing of the conflict.

Most frequently cited is that China objects to the Indian construction of border roads close to the LAC.

More specifically, the 255-km Darkbuk-Shyok-DBO (DSDBO) road, which runs parallel to the disputed border and is aimed at narrowing an existing infrastructure gap with China along the LAC. It also provides India with all-weather access to its airfield near the Karakoram Pass.

While the road has long been under construction, India recently started building feeder roads and bridges from DSDBO to areas further along the LAC.

Observers on both sides have suggested the Indian government’s decision in August 2019 to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s autonomous status could also be a factor.

The bifurcation of the disputed state converted Ladakh into a centrally governed union territory – one that included contested Chinese territorial claims – and provided an opening for Beijing to initiate a standoff in eastern Ladakh.

It’s likely that China remained unconvinced that the move was driven by domestic political priorities and not intended as a way for India to reassert its claim on Chinese-controlled Aksai Chin.

Satellite viewpoint

As analysts try to piece together the precise circumstances that led to the conflict, along with disputed claims from both sides, satellite imagery has begun to shed light on the days leading up to and after the border clash.

Images from Tuesday, a day after soldiers engaged in hand-to-hand combat in the freezing Galwan Valley, showed an increase in activity from a week earlier.

The satellite pictures, taken by Earth-imaging company Planet Labs and obtained by Reuters, show signs of the landscape of the valley being altered by widening tracks, moving earth and making river crossings.

It also indicates that China brought in pieces of machinery, cut a trail into a Himalayan mountainside, and even dammed a river.