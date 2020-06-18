Mohammed Morsi, Egypt’s first-democratically elected president, passed away during a court hearing last year on June 17. Many in the top leadership in Cairo were aware he was suffering from a chronic illness and repeated calls have been made for his death to be investigated.

But things have not ended there. The Morsi family’s legal team headed by Toby Cadman, a well-known international human rights law specialist, will pursue senior members of Egypt’s military-dominated regime and its collaborators in the international arena to bring them to justice.

The general-turned-President Abdul Fattah al Sisi ousted Morsi and his government in a military coup in August 2013, with military forces killing hundreds of unarmed protesters and imprisoning thousands of opponents.

“What we are doing right now is putting cases together, gathering sufficient evidence to have a strong basis for those members of the Egyptian government responsible to be prosecuted potentially in the United Kingdom or another European country,” said Cadman, a British barrister, whose family is originally from Egypt.

“There are investigations, but obviously that would become apparent at the appropriate time,” Cadman told TRT World.

But charges could take time as Cadman’s legal team wants to make sure that the evidence is credible against senior members of the regime and its collaborators, according to the family lawyer.

Cadman is one of the co-founders of The Guernica Group and a Joint Head of Chambers at Guernica 37 International Justice Chambers.

As an international initiative, The Guernica Group seeks “to bring perpetrators of international crimes and grave human rights violations to justice; seize their ill-gotten assets for the benefit of their victims; and strengthen systems of accountability, truth-telling, reparation, and non-recurrence,” according to its website.

“If we are targeting senior members of the government, we have to ensure that they are within reach of this jurisdiction and they come to the UK, so they could be arrested and they could be charged. That’s what we are working at the moment,” Cadman elaborated.

The International Criminal Court (ICC), a global institutions which has tried high-profile figures in the past, would not be able to intervene in the Egyptian government’s actions because it does not have jurisdiction over the country, Cadman says.

However, the Morsi legal team will continue to push the case surrounding Morsi's suspicious death in the UN. Agnes Callamard, the UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial killings, has worked on Morsi's death for some time.

“She (Callamard) obviously made her findings known to Egyptian authorities,” Cadman said.