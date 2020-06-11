The pandemic has wreaked havoc. Hundreds of thousands have died. The global economy has tanked. Millions have lost jobs. Companies have filed for bankruptcy and trillions of dollars have fled risky assets. But the millennials are rushing in to buy beaten-down stocks.

And they are using mobile apps that have made it easier for them to pick individual companies without costing them a cent even if they have as little as $1.

One app, Robinhood, has become all the rage in the United States.

A man on Twitter said his 20-year-old soldier-son based in Turkey bragged about raking in big gains in a day.

Much to the annoyance of professional stock traders, the stories about how retail investors are multiplying their investments have flooded the internet.

Old hands at Wall Street advise caution, looking back at past trends when similar rallies have crushed hopes and lives. Herd immunity won’t work here, they say. But will millennials listen?

It’s all in the name

The story of Robinhood is...well, like the Robin Hood story. A little after the Occupy Wall Street Movement, two former Stanford students, Baiju Bhatt and Vlad Tenev, thought to give small investors a way to dabble in the stocks.

“Having worked in finance for a few years, we had the realisation that capital markets were ones that were not letting a lot of people be a part of them, and the $10 trade commission was a major [reason],” Bhatt told a conference in 2018.

Unlike the big brokerages, Robinhood banks on the younger generation. Both Bhatt and Tenev themselves were born in the mid-80s.

Its employees don’t wear suits to work. The company’s website is as lively as its name. Bhatt has long hair and has mostly been seen wearing t-shirts. In pictures, employees can be seen working on wooden chairs against a backdrop of murals where monkeys don spacesuits.

It’s a classic case of when Silicon Valley meets Wall Street - and it seems to be doing well. Since its launch in 2015, Robinhood has gained 13 million users. As many as 3 million have joined the app only in the last couple of months.

The company earns interest from the money people keep in their app accounts, or charges for additional trading limits. But it is only available to US residents at the moment.

“Choose how much you want to invest, and we’ll convert from dollars to parts of a whole share,” the company says on its website.

Retail investors, who are categorised as individuals like you and me, unlike big-buck pension funds, have become the driving force in the recent rally behind the US stock market. An indicator of their involvement is the high trade volume, which is many times the 2019 level for some stocks.