This is the International Migration Film Festival’s inaugural year. Initially scheduled to take place in the city of Gaziantep, in southeastern Turkey, it was moved online after the coronavirus pandemic caused a change in plans.

About 50 films from over 25 countries will be screened online free of charge between the dates of 14 and 21 June 14. The International Migration Film Festival website will offer links to reserve tickets with free membership. The films can be screened over computers, tablets and smartphones.

“This festival aims to promote films which tap into the migration experience and also features films produced by, directed by, and starring immigrants and refugees”, says the Honorary President of the festival, Oscar and Golden Globe winner F. Murray Abraham, himself the son of a Syrian refugee.

Abraham received accolades in 1985 for his portrayal of composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s rival Antonio Salieri in Milos Forman’s “Amadeus”, a film that was awarded eight Oscars and four Golden Globes.

According to IMDB, the Internet Movie Database, Abraham is “the first person with ancestry from an Arab country to have received an Academy Award for Best Actor. Rami Malek, who won for Bohemian Rhapsody (2018), is the second.”

“As the son of a man who migrated from Ottoman Syria to the US, I understand and identify with the issues of migration,” Abraham says.

The famed Hollywood actor adds that the International Migration Film Festival “promotes films which tap into the immigration experience and also features films produced by, directed and written by and starring immigrants.”

The festival is supported by Turkey’s Presidency, Interior Ministry, Ministry of Tourism and Culture, Directorate General of Migration Management and many more.

International competition

There will be an International Feature Film Competition “that promotes filmmakers around the world who work and create films on migration”, say the organisers.