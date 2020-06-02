WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iranian professor acquitted of sanctions-busting charges leaves US
In April 2016, Iranian professor Sirous Asgari was indicted after US federal prosecutors accused him of stealing trade secrets in violation of US sanctions on Iran.
Iranian professor acquitted of sanctions-busting charges leaves US
Iranian scientist Sirous Asgari in an undated photo.
June 2, 2020

An Iranian professor imprisoned in the US after being acquitted of stealing trade secrets has left the country and is on his way back to Iran, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"Hello friends. Good news. Dr Sirous Asgari is in the air on a flight back to Iran. Congratulations to his wife and family," wrote Zarif, who urged Washington in March to release Asgari, who he said was one of several Iranian scientists taken “hostage” by the United States.

In April 2016, the materials science professor was indicted as US federal prosecutors accused him of stealing trade secrets in violation of US sanctions on Iran. 

A federal judge in Ohio acquitted Asgari in November and US authorities said earlier last month that the 59-year-old Asgari, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in April, was expected to be deported by the United States once he received medical clearance to leave.

Recommended

Asgari might be part of a rare prisoner swap between foes Tehran and Washington, whose relations have grown increasingly hostile since 2018 when US President Donald Trump exited Iran's 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions on the country that have battered its economy.

If a swap goes ahead, Michael White, a US navy veteran who has been detained in Iran since 2018, is a likely candidate to be exchanged. 

He was released from prison in mid-March on medical furlough but remains in Iran.

Iran last year freed US citizen Xiyue Wang, who had been held for three years on spying charges, and the US released Iranian Massoud Soleimani, who faced charges of violating US sanctions on Iran.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation