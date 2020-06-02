Protests are continuing in cities across the US on Tuesday, following the death of George Floyd, who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him down and pressed his neck with his knee as the man pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.

Demonstrators set fire to a strip mall in Los Angeles, looted stores in New York City and clashed with police in St Louis, Missouri, where four officers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At least five US police were hit by gunfire during violent protests.