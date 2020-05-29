Facebook Inc's Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday (May 28), said it was not up to internet platforms to parse truth from fiction.

Zuckerberg made the comments on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"I think we've been pretty clear on what I think the right approach is - which is that I don't think that Facebook or internet platforms, in general, should be arbiters of truth. I think that's kind of a dangerous line to get down to, in terms of deciding what is true and what isn't. And I think political speech is one of the most sensitive parts of a democracy," he told anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin in a remote interview.

Zuckerberg said Facebook has a robust fact-checking program to curb the viral spread of hoaxes, and that the company would take down information that could harm users' health or suppress voter turnout.