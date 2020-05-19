May 19, 2020

France revises down coronavirus death toll

France adjusted downwards its death toll as a result of revisions to how fatalities are registered in nursing homes.

The health ministry put the latest toll at 28,022, compared with a figure of 28,239 published the day earlier.

It said this was due to a revision in the data for nursing homes, where 342 fewer people are now recorded to have died from Covid-19.

Over the last 24 hours, 125 more people were registered to have died of the coronavirus in hospital, it added.

With France now over a week into the easing of its hard lockdown , the numbers of people in intensive care continued to fall by 104 to a total of 1,894.

At the peak of the crisis, this figure reached over 7,000.

Egypt announces more anti-coronavirus measures

Egypt has announced further anti-virus measures to follow Eid al Fitr, the three-day festival that marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly says that starting May 30, the government will require people to wear face masks in public places, with violators fined around $250 by police.

As Egypt’s curve accelerates, calls for tighter movement restrictions in the Arab world’s most populous country are growing.

The number of detected cases in the state jumped by 720 on Tuesday to 13,484 infections and 659 deaths, the highest single-day increase.

Restaurants and bars to reopen in Netherlands

The Dutch prime minister says the country’s bars and restaurants can reopen on June 1, with limited numbers of guests and social distancing.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte says the country can begin the next phase of emerging from what he has called an intelligent lockdown, while stressing people should continue practicing social distancing and work from home whenever possible.

The number of new deaths and infections has been falling for weeks in the Netherlands, where the official death toll stands at 5,715, although it is thought to be much higher since it only includes people who have tested positive.

Bars and restaurants will be allowed a maximum of 30 clients inside, and people on terraces outside will have to sit at tables.

Cinemas, theaters and concert halls also will be allowed to reopen with a maximum of 30 visitors and social distancing. Museums also can reopen with the number of visitors based on the size of the buildings.

50,000 families apply to have rent paid for in Rome

Nearly 50,000 families in Rome over a three-week period have applied for help in paying their rent amid economic hardships during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rome’s City Hall says the aid will consist of up to 40% of the rent due over a three-month period this year.

While Rome itself hasn’t been severely stricken in terms of infections, the national lockdown aimed at containing contagion put a temporary end to tourism, one of the city’s major industries, with cafes, restaurants and shops shut down for weeks. Hotels saw occupancy plunge.

Hydroxychloroquine drug in short supply

Six US drugmakers that manufacture generic hydroxychloroquine report the drug is in short supply, while three others reported in the last week that their product is available, according to the Food and Drug Administration’s drug shortages website.

The companies cite increased demand as the cause, with some stating they expect to next ship the drug at the end of May.

US President Donald Trump said Monday he has been taking hydroxychloroquine and a zinc supplement daily “for about a week and a half now,” after two White House staffers tested positive for the coronavirus. Trump has spent months pushing hydroxychloroquine as a potential cure or preventive drug for Covid-19 against the cautionary advice of many of his administration’s top medic al professionals.

One of the companies, Concordia Pharmaceuticals, also makes the brand-name version, called Paquenil. It says that drug is completely unavailable but is expected to be available again at the end of this month.

Turkey’s daily Covid-19 figure drops

Turkey registered 1,022 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the tally to 151,615 while the active cases dropped to 34.521, the Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

The recoveries from the virus hit 112,895 as 1,318 more patients recovered over the past day.

The death toll from the outbreak rose to 4,199 as the country reported 28 new fatalities, the lowest figure since March 29, over the past 24 hours.

Turkey conducted more than 25,000 tests over the past 24 hours, raising the overall number to over 1.67 million.

Spain's daily death toll inches up

Spain's daily virus death toll rose to 83 from 59 in the previous 24-hour period, the health ministry said.

The overall number of fatalities was now 27,778, the ministry said, while the number of diagnosed cases rose to 232,037 cases.

UK death toll from confirmed cases rises to 35,341

The United Kingdom's death toll from confirmed cases of the virus rose to 35,341, an increase of 545 on the day, Environment Minister George Eustice said.

The UK now has the second highest number of virus deaths in the world after US.

Italy's daily virus death toll and new cases climb

Deaths from the virus in Italy climbed by 162, against 99 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases rose sharply to 813 from 451 on Monday.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 32,169 the agency said, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 226,699 the sixth highest global tally behind those of the United States, Russia, Spain, Britain and Brazil .

Canada, US agree to 30-day extension of ban on non-essential travel

Canada and the United States have agreed to extend a ban on non-essential travel between the two nations by another 30 days as part of the fight against the coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

Trudeau made the announcement in remarks to reporters. Officials from both nations said last week it was likely that the measure would be rolled over until June 21.

European Union supports WHO against Trump

The European Union urged all countries to back the UN agency after President Donald Trump threatened to permanently cut US funding.

European Commission spokeswoman Virginie Battu-Henriksson says global cooperation is “the only effective and viable option to win this battle.”

Trump’s threatened to cut US WHO funding unless it commits to “substantive improvements” in the next 30 days.

Eid will be quite in Indonesia's capital

This year's celebration for the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan will be muted in Indonesia’s capital as authorities extended the enforceable restrictions.

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan announced that a large-scale social restriction, initially slated to end Friday, will be extended to June 4.

He urged Muslims to suspend communal gathering, including religious activities in mosques, during Eid ul Fitr celebration.

Eid ul Fitr is one of Islam’s two major religious holidays.

It marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month for Muslims, who fast from dawn to sunset. It’s expected to fall on May 24 after the sighting of the new moon.

Russian PM back at work

Russia’s prime minister has fully resumed his duties after recovering from the virus.

Mikhail Mishustin, 54, announced he was infected on April 30.

Mishustin’s office says he's checked out of the hospital and returned to his duties in the Cabinet headquarters.

He's set to take part in a video conference with President Vladimir Putin later in the day.