The economic impact of the pandemic is being felt across the globe amongst different sectors of society - from furloughed workers to small business facing challenges. For others in more vulnerable positions like undocumented Africans across Europe and their dependent families back home, lockdowns have made life difficult.

"Imagine being without work and without an income,” said Farah, a 38-year-old undocumented Algerian in Madrid.

“I’ve been eating one meal a day and it’s been two months since paying my bills and rent.”

Pew Research Center suggests there are up to 4.8 million undocumented workers in Europe, 21 percent from the Middle East and North Africa and 17 percent from sub-Saharan Africa.

“Before the Covid-19 pandemic the informal economy workers struggled to meet their basic survival needs. With the spread of Covid-19, the struggle for survival doubled or tripled,” said Oksana Abboud, International Coordinator at StreetNet International, an organisation representing street vendors around the world told TRT World.

Farah says her journey to Spain was difficult. She made two attempts. The first time she says she paid over 6,000 euros to “mafias" but had to return home after being caught and held by authorities. On the second attempt in 2006, authorities detained her, sending her to a detention centre in Ceuta. She says she spent six months there with her 14-year-old son, later gaining a temporary residence in Spain. But she says she was denied a renewal, leaving both her and her son undocumented in the country and unable to contribute to things like pensions.

Now Farah is facing economic uncertainty. She usually earns 500-850 euros per month but hasn’t earned anything since lockdown.

“I fell into depression and had to call a psychologist from an NGO,” said domestic worker Farah.

Food security issue

A recent study by the International Labour Organization (ILO) estimates that 1.6bn informal workers globally have lost 60 percent income since lockdown.

Farah wants undocumented workers to be recognised and formalised by the government to improve their economic standing and avoid risks of deportation.

“You feel you are invisible to society and to the government,” Farah told TRT World.

StreetNet International advocates universal healthcare and a basic emergency living cash grant for those most vulnerable, regardless of nationality and residency status across the globe.

In Italy, authorities are considering the prospect of amnesty, by legalising 600,000 undocumented migrant labourers, following food security and supply chain issues in the country.

IMamadou is a 25-year-old undocumented migrant farm labourer from Senegal. He works in Spain’s fields close to Lleida, Catalunya - a popular spot for west African migrants. He would like to potentially see similar measures introduced in Spain for undocumented migrants. “Now they need people to work in the fields. Working in the fields is hard. It’s work which only migrants do,” he told TRT World.

He says he is paid off the books around 25-30 euros for 10-12 hours shifts.

“After Covid-19, we are looking to keep working to make a better life for our family, to send money to them in Senegal, so that our family can eat, because we don’t want to rob. We want to work in a dignified and peaceful way to help our families.”

“Such undocumented workers in European countries might feel more protected and safer as they get some relief packages support from the European governments (national and local) and of course they would not return to their homes in Africa, in opposite, they help their relatives with transferring remittances for them to sustain somehow,” said Abboud, coordinator at StreetNet International.