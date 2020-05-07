A UK government statement confirmed earlier comments on Thursday by Turkish officials that PPE sent by Ankara had met all safety expectations.

The statement said that since a private company was unable to fill the order for medical supplies, the Turkish government stepped in and provided 68,000 PPE.

"All of the PPE provided by the Turkish authorities had passed the quality tests," the statement added.

UK's ambassador to Turkey, Dominick Chilcott, in a tweet also said the claims circulating on British media on Turkey provided PPE being unusable are untrue and the equipment "are suitable for use in the NHS."

A senior Turkish official had denied earlier reports on Thursday claiming Britain would return 400,000 units of personal protective equipment (PPE) sent by Turkey to help the UK in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Some media reports claimed that a large sum of gowns purchased by a private company were labelled as not meeting British standards.

“There is no problem with medical supplies that are donated by Turkey or purchased from the country. All of them comply with international standards,” said Turkey’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yavuz Selim Kiran.

Turkey says the PPE in question are commercial merchandise that a private company has sold to the United Kingdom, but there have been no complaints.

“There is no information or data conveyed to us officially,” he said. “We believe that the British authorities will fix this as soon as possible.”