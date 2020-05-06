Indian troops killed four fighters in gun battles in Kashmir on Wednesday, including the commander of the biggest rebel group fighting New Delhi in the disputed Himalayan region, a police official said.

Hundreds of Indian soldiers launched an operation late on Tuesday after receiving intelligence commander of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen Riyaz Naikoo was present in a village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Authorities also disabled mobile internet across the India-administered region early on Wednesday to forestall large crowds from gathering in the streets to mourn his killing.

"He was trapped in a house and early today a gun battle took place during which he and his associate were killed," Kashmir's inspector-general of Police, Vijay Kumar, said.

Two rebels were killed in another gun battle nearby on Wednesday, Kumar added.

Naikoo, 35, had joined the rebels in 2010, two years after around 100 people were killed by Indian troops during a restive summer marked by pro-independence protests and violence.

A former math teacher with a bounty of 1.2 million rupees ($15,800) on his head, Naikoo was an aide to Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, who was killed in July 2016, leading to months of unrest.

"It is a major success for the troops in Kashmir," Kumar said.

'Conversation between sword and neck'

In a rare interview with Al Jazeera in 2018, Naikoo had rejected negotiations or back-channel talks with India, saying "negotiations can only lead to a fruitful outcome when they take place between parties that recognise each other as equals."