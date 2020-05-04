Istanbul - It’s been nearly two months since Turkey shut down most of its universities at the beginning of March. Many students left their adopted cities, said goodbye to their dormitories and headed to their hometowns unsure when they would come back and what remained of their education.

The possibility of attending graduation ceremonies and taking final exams has slowly faded and online classes have replaced the physical interaction of the classroom.

Students have seen their social lives transform, no more so than Turkey’s 150,000 international students, many of whom are now living in limbo, unable to continue their education.

“When it [coronavirus] first started in China, we were drinking our coffee outside and enjoying the days with friends,” says Shaha Hyseni, an ethnic Albanian student from Serbia.

Since the first recorded coronavirus case in Turkey on March 11, the country has seen the number of confirmed infections steadily rise to almost 120,000 thousand and more than 3,000 dead.

“We had to move from one [student] dormitory to another,” says Hyseni who is doing her master’s in cultural studies at Sakarya University, 140 kilometres outside of Istanbul.

Normally, when universities are closed in Turkey for holidays or summer break, student dorms are also shut for students with international students going back to their home countries or finding alternative accommodation.

“Everything is new, suspended between loneliness and fear,” Hyseni tells TRT World, unsure when she will be able to go home and see her family and the lockdown potentially weeks away from being lifted.

“Our sleeping routine has drastically changed, and as someone who does outdoor sports, it was difficult to cope with the idea of not getting fresh air every morning,” added Hyseni.

The virus has resulted in students scrambling to build a new sense of normalcy in their social lives while trying to continue their studies.

“This entire lockdown, of course, has most impacted my academic life. I haven’t made progress with my thesis, there is stagnation because it is very difficult to concentrate and write,” says Hyseni who is in her last year of a master’s programme.

Looking towards the future

Job prospects for young graduates coming out of this pandemic is likely to compound the pain.

Following the 2007-2009 financial crises, the International Labor Organization (ILO) noted that youth unemployment spiked leaving them much worse off than adults.

On April 14, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast that the world was entering its most significant crisis since the Great Depression in the 1930s, which financially decimated much of the world.

For many students, the prospect of gainful employment in the foreseeable future may be remote as social restrictions cause increasing social anxiety.

When Turkey abruptly shut universities, 22-year-old Adam Nkandu saw his everyday life dramatically change.

The Mechanical Engineering student speaking from the city of Bolu told TRT World: “I am a social person and the Covid-19 has killed half of me.”

“I’m not someone who likes isolating himself from other people. In our Zambian culture, we believe in Ubuntu. We define Ubuntu as Umuntu nga muntu nga in the Bantu language, which means a person is a person through other people.”