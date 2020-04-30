"This country has given me a chance to develop myself, my chief doctor has taken me by hand and showed me the ropes, I owe a lot to this country, its made a man out of me. But there are always days – dark ones, when I think of my friends and family still in Syria," says 32-year-old Iyas Salman.

Iyas's story isn't much different to that of hundreds of thousands of Syrians who live in Germany. Just around the time of the exodus from Syria to Europe, when nearly two million people walked, drove, sailed and then swam the Mediterranean Sea - Iyas arrived in Germany in 2014 leaving behind family, friends and the streets of Latakia he knew.

Apart from the typical early struggles of settling in a new country, it was a gruelling six months of learning to speak German and getting his Syrian medical certificates assessed, after which Iyas finally got his license to practice medicine as a general physician.

"But there were days when I didn't think I'd make it through, it was very difficult, I missed my family, my wife, Germany was a new country, the language is very very difficult," he concedes.

One man's misery is another man's...

Europe's been suffering a chronic shortage of doctors and nurses over the last 20 years, as ever fewer young people enter the profession. A few years ago, the European Commission estimated that by 2020, Europe would be short of 230,000 doctors.

That's a staggering figure - for many years now, countries such as the UK and France have opened immigration to healthcare professionals from South and Southeast Asia in a bid to ease the burden on their healthcare systems.

Germany's problem is rather severe, there are currently 152,000 vacancies for health professionals. The problem is exacerbated by a burgeoning ageing population spread over a large geographical area – young doctors don't want to go work in a small village with a largely elderly population.

And there aren't that many young doctors in Germany either, only 19 percent of Germany's doctors are below the age of 35, according to one statistic, one in every three physicians is over 55 years old.

This is when Syria's finest come into play, nearly 4,500 of them, Iyas's friends and colleagues who work in Germany's healthcare system.

The dark days are over and Iyas is now a German doctor of Syrian heritage, working on the Covid-19 frontline in a small town, in one of Germany's hardest-hit states, North Rhine Westphalia.

It wasn't long ago when he roamed the streets of Latakia, then a recently graduated doctor when the civil war began in Syria. He and his friends started to look for work across Europe. Germany seemed a good prospect, a shortage of doctors and a decent living wage were enough motivation.

As soon as he received his license, Iyas decided to bring his wife to Germany, and her support was instrumental he says.

"It's so nice to come back home to Adad, her words really calm me down after a difficult shift at the hospital, I feel so blessed that she is part of my life here," says Iyas.

It was on a brief visit to Syria in 2016 when Iyas first met his wife, at a dinner hosted by friends, he didn't take much notice of her until they all went out for after-dinner coffee when a cyclist ran into Ada and that's when Iyas had a chance to spring into doctor mode and give her first aid.

"There was a moment then, when she was worried, I looked into her eyes and said, don't worry nothing will happen to you while I'm here, and that was it," he fondly recalls.

As they say the rest is history.

Learning the ropes

Ilyas received a warm welcome at the hospital thanks to the open arms of his medical team.

"I learnt so much here, Germany has an amazing diagnostic system, they don't take anything for granted, the correct diagnosis is very important here," he says.