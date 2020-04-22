BENIN CITY, Nigeria — Hours after Amodu's 21-year-old son was admitted to hospital after contracting the deadly Lassa fever, the livestock farmer received a phone call from a relative that his younger half-brother had tested positive for the novel coronavirus that is ravaging the entire world and has led to more than 175,000 deaths globally.

Amodu was devastated and feared that he could lose both his only son and brother in the blink of an eye to two deadly viruses that are highly contagious and wrecking lives in several parts of Nigeria.

"There'll be nothing to live for if I lose both of them," Amodu, who lives near Benin City in Nigeria's southern Edo state, told TRT World. "Every day, I wake up thinking it could be the last day my son and brother spend alive on earth."

But that's not the only concern. Amodu's son and brother had come into contact with several family members — some of whom had returned to their remote village — before their illnesses were diagnosed, raising concerns that more family members could be Lassa fever or Covid-19 positive.

"We've not been able to reach everyone who came in contact with my son, as some came from the village and have returned home," said 60-year-old Amodu, whose infected half-brother resides in neighbouring Lagos state. "I'm told that some of the people who came in contact with my brother have also not been traced."

The situation underscores the problems thousands of families could face in Nigeria, especially in Edo state where 320 cases of Lassa fever — the highest in the country — and 15 cases of coronavirus have so far been recorded.

The fact is that not everyone who needs to be tested for either of the viruses can get access to testing suggests that the number of Lassa fever and Covid-19 infections could be far higher than what has been reported. The situation has left many families extremely frustrated.

"When my husband returned from Italy in March, he wanted to do a Covid-19 test, but the NCDC (Nigeria Centre for Disease Control) said he couldn't because he isn't showing symptoms despite the fact that he was coming from an area with very high infections," said Mary Akpom, who lives in Benin City with her husband and three children.

"My paternal grandmother also requested a Lassa fever test after coming in contact with someone who got infected, but she was denied because her symptoms were not severe."

There's also the issue of the amount of time spent before tests are made, and results become available, meaning that infected persons can quickly spread either of the viruses to others before even finding out about their status or may even deteriorate in health before the right treatment is administered.

"It took days before my son's test result became available," said Amodu, who added that he tested negative to both Covid-19 and Lassa fever. "They had to travel with his sample to Irrua (116 km north of Benin City) for testing, and by the time the result came his situation had gotten worse."

Untested

In all of Nigeria, there are only five modular laboratories able to test for Lassa fever and only six currently available to test for Covid-19. Most of the laboratories are located either in the southern or central parts of the country, meaning people in the northwest or northeast regions have to wait extra days before finding out about their Lassa fever or coronavirus status.

"Anything could happen within those extra days spent waiting for the test result," said Dr Collins Anyachi, a senior physician at the Department of Family Medicine in the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital in southeast Nigeria. "The patient could become extremely anxious, and that can be dangerous, especially for people with severe heart conditions."

Just like the rest of the world, Nigeria is battling to contain the highly contagious coronavirus but, unlike other nations fighting the pandemic, the country is also dealing with what is turning out to be the world's largest epidemic of Lassa fever, a viral disease even deadlier than Covid-19.

Lassa fever, which was first reported in 1969 in the northeastern Nigeria town of Lassa, is a severe viral hemorrhagic fever (VHF) that occurs throughout the year in Nigeria (although more cases are recorded during the dry season — from November through May) and was declared an "active outbreak" by the NCDC in February.