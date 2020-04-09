Native American reservations across the US face the threat of being disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the US due to inadequate access to healthcare and water.

The Navajo Nation, one of the largest American Indian territories, sits at the intersection between three states: Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, announced that as of Wednesday 488 people have the coronavirus, an increase of 62 cases, and there have been 20 confirmed deaths in total.

Many Indian reservations were created in the 19th Century by the US government which saw Native Americans forcibly moved to different geographical locations or otherwise surrender large swathes of land under duress.

President Jonathan Nez of the Navajo Nation has described the widening crisis as a “matter of life and death”.

The more than five million-strong Native American population throughout the US is at risk because of “historical and geographical factors that have left many American communities without adequate services” says George McGraw CEO of DigDeep, a nonprofit that works to bring running water to marginalised communities in Appalachia and the Navajo Nation territories.

Access to water is an essential component in tackling the coronavirus outbreak. A report published by DigDeep found that Native American communities were a staggering 19 times more likely to lack running water than their white counterparts.

“Rural areas and communities of colour have been left behind too - at least 2.2 million people across all 50 states!” McGraw told TRT World.

“Historically, their access to infrastructure was not prioritised, and geographically, they are often in remote, rural areas where providing that access is more difficult...but not impossible.”

Many Native Americans live in rural areas often many miles away from the nearest health clinic and according to the National Congress of American Indians are more likely to face health complications.

Incidences of tuberculosis are 600 percent more likely in Native American communities and for diabetes more than 500 percent.

“Because reservations were established on the least desirable land — poor for farming and distant from urban employment opportunities — tribal governments have often had to decide to accept payment in exchange for being repositories for hazardous waste, simply in order to make ends meet,” said Professor of history Camilla Townsend from Rutgers University.

Now the Navajo Nation and Hopi Reservation are taking matters into their own hands and fundraising money to protect their communities.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $400,000 to help “the elderly...the immunocompromised and mobility impaired, single parents, and struggling families by helping them buy groceries, water, health supplies, and necessary items...by engaging volunteers to sew masks for medical workers and first responders on Navajo and Hopi”.