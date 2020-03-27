As the Covid-19 pandemic spreads worldwide, causing sickness and death as well as social, trade and travel disruption, Africa's heads of states are anxiously watching and scratching their heads. This is the first time that African countries will have to contain a pandemic, treat its victims and feed the poor and the unemployed while on quarantine and as independent states.

Will they rise above self-interest and prioritise the health and welfare of their citizens, invest in their healthcare system, reform their bureaucratic public sector supply system and close the life-threatening poverty gaps to both mitigate the impending spread of Covid-19 and, by extension, drive down the risk of future pandemics. Or will they wreak havoc?

This is the pivotal unknown in this pandemic. I am praying Africa's leaders rise above their selfish interests.

A pandemic, according to WHO, is the worldwide spread of a new disease — and Africa is no stranger to this.

Take my beloved Democratic Republic of Congo, for instance. Since 1976, we have experienced over ten bouts of Ebola – the quintessential zoonotic killer. The most recent and by far the country's largest-ever outbreak only ended few days after Valentine's Day on 17 February 2020 after nearly two years of rampage

In South Africa, which is home to Africa's best-developed healthcare system, around 7.7 million people living with HIV — the world's largest population of people living with HIV.

Elsewhere in the continent, the epidemics of cholera, malaria, obesity, tuberculosis or chronic hunger still rages.

However, compared with the new Covid-19, which is easily spread through coughing, sneezing or contact with contaminated hands and surfaces, the pathogens behind outbreaks such as Ebola appear quite moderate.

From its origin in Wuhan, a sprawling metropolis in central China where the global coronavirus outbreak began, Covid-19 has now infected over 537,000 people in 176 countries and has killed over 24,000 - and many more are unfortunately expected to die in the coming weeks and months.

That is a staggering number that should frighten us all, particularly given that Europe, North America, the Middle East and China, unlike much of the countries in Africa, have the money, healthcare and manpower to rapidly contain a pandemic, treat its victims and support the broader population while on quarantine.

In much of Africa, healthcare systems are weak. The few healthcare facilities that exist often lack the most basic equipment. More than 98 percent of drugs consumed in Africa are produced abroad, which makes it hard to access the right medicine, at an affordable price.