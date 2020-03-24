Zeynep Erva, 13, is an eight grader preparing for the Entrance Examination for High School (LGS) that is scheduled for coming June. She had her first online class after her secondary school closed because of the coronavirus.

“The interruption due to coronavirus did not impact my schedule, so I continue studying, going through sample papers and worksheets," Erva told TRT World. "But I miss my friends and sometimes my teachers because normally they would help me when I am stuck with something we would go through things together- I mean face to face. Now they send me their response through WhatsApp when I ask a question, but it doesn’t feel the same.”

Her mother Sabahnur, 39, says she was so excited about the distance learning experience that she woke up early in the morning to join her daughter during her first EBA class, which started at 9:00 am. She wanted to see it for herself as they take Zeynep’s upcoming exam seriously. Although Sabahnur is happy with the EBA classes as they provide training in all major courses, she says there is a lot more parents need to do as a follow up.

“You can’t expect too much from 20-minute classes. Parents need to repeat the lesson through worksheets or support what’s thought on TV with supplementary books. You need to make sure your children are doing their homeworks - because normally teachers would check on these things,” Sabahnur said.

Sabahnur says she also enjoys the information provided during the daily 10-minute-activity time. “It is useful for everyone. Even adults can watch it to improve their general knowledge. I mean all of us are sitting at home right now,” she said, explaining how these classes can help many adults make good use of self-quarantine.

Distance learning has become a necessity in times of coronavirus. While children, parents and teachers are trying to adapt to this new system, several major mobile network operators from Turk Cell to Vodafone have offered a helping hand. They are providing 5-8 GB free data access to the EBA platform users so that less advantaged families can access online education.

Things are difficult for her preschooler son, however. He finds staying indoors depressing. Sabahnur says he is constantly asking for a phone or tablet and switching from TV to other screens.

She says a lot of focus has turned to food. “Our daily routines are turned upside down," she said, "there is hardly any eating or sleeping order right now in our house. We are constantly thinking about what to eat? When we have nothing to do, which is the case most of the time at home now. Our feet take us to the kitchen unconsciously. We eat from boredom, not because we are actually hungry. And I’m afraid the whole world will come out of this quarantine obese with multiple eating disorders.”

Akif Ozan, 5, is a preschooler. His mother Zeynep says isolation made him lose appetite. An active child on any given day, Ozan loves outdoor activities and enjoys his time in school, where he would play with his peers. The past 10 days of being home-bound have been difficult for him. His parents have slowly lured him to play board games along with other family members. Zeynep hopes that they soon will be able to adapt to this new lifestyle.