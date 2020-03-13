Across their foreheads, cheeks and noses, the nurses on the front line of South Korea's struggle against the coronavirus outbreak wear bandages that have become badges of honour.

They apply the wrappings before each shift at the Keimyung University Daegu Dongsan Hospital, in the southern city at the centre of what has become the largest national outbreak outside China, where the virus first emerged.

The bandages prevent bruises and blisters from the protective gear they are mandated to wear while treating Covid-2019 patients.

Teams of full-time and volunteer nurses operate at the hospital, one of the biggest in Daegu, and the bandages have come to represent their self-sacrificing efforts.

"I'm trying hard," said nurse Kim Eun-hee.

They have been lauded for their efforts, with one poster on South Korea's Naver portal telling them: "You guys are truly heroes to me. I am infinitely grateful to you."