WORLD
3 MIN READ
EU strips Puigdemont, Catalan MEPs of immunity, paving way for extradition
Madrid hails European Parliament’s decision to lift the immunity of Carles Puigdemont and two other Catalan separatist lawmakers, saying it showed the Catalonia issue was to be resolved within Spain.
EU strips Puigdemont, Catalan MEPs of immunity, paving way for extradition
Former member of the Catalan government Carles Puigdemont speaks at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, February 24, 2021. / Reuters
March 9, 2021

The European Parliament has voted to strip immunity from prosecution from Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and two of his associates Spain has charged with sedition.

The chamber announced on Tuesday that EU lawmakers had voted clearly in favour of waiving the immunity of Catalonia's former regional head of government and two former cabinet members, Toni Comin and Clara Ponsati.

Spain's top diplomat hailed the European Parliament's decision to lift the immunity, saying it showed the Catalonia issue was to be resolved within Spain.

The decision, which relates to three MEPS wanted by Spain over their role in the failed Catalan independence bid of 2017, sends "a message that the problems of Catalonia are to be resolved within Spain and not at a European level", Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya told reporters in a statement.

Puigdemont and Comin, who are in self-imposed exile in Belgium, formally became members of the European Parliament in June 2019, while Ponsati, who is in Scotland, was officially a member from January 2020.

All are subject to European arrest warrants issued by Spain which is seeking their extradition related to their role in organising a 2017 independence referendum deemed illegal by a Spanish court.

READ MORE: Spanish electoral board disqualifies Catalan regional leader

Recommended

Charge of sedition

Belgium has so far denied Spain's requests. A court in January refused to extradite Lluis Puig, another former member of the Catalan government living in Belgium, over charges of misuse of public funds.

Various independence leaders were convicted in Spain of the same charge of sedition in 2019 and sentenced to up to 13 years in prison.

The European Parliament noted in a report issued before the vote on Monday that the acts and prosecution pre-date their becoming members of the parliament in June 2019 and for Ponsati in January 2020.

It also said it was for national judicial systems of EU countries to determine criminal proceedings.

Parliament's legal affairs committee voted last month that immunity from prosecution should be waived. In each case, the vote was 15 in favour, eight against and two abstentions.

READ MORE:Catalan separatists to gain little whatever form Spain's government takes

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister