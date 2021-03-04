WORLD
3 MIN READ
European powers drop US-backed plan to censure Iran on nuclear cooperation
Parties to the 2015 nuclear deal were lobbying for IAEA’s Board of Governors to adopt a resolution expressing concern at Iran’s latest breaches of the deal during its quarterly meeting this week.
European powers drop US-backed plan to censure Iran on nuclear cooperation
A view of the Natanz uranium enrichment plant 250 km (155 miles) south of the Iranian capital Tehran, March 30, 2005. / Reuters
March 4, 2021

Britain, France and Germany have scrapped a US-backed plan for the UN nuclear watchdog's board to criticise Iran for scaling back cooperation with the agency, diplomats have said.

Three diplomats, who follow the IAEA closely, said on Thursday the so-called E3 had scrapped their plan for a resolution.

"Cooler heads are prevailing," said one diplomat from a country on the board that had been sceptical about the proposed resolution. 

Other countries had expressed concern that a resolution would undermine attempts to rescue the deal.

The European powers, all parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, have been lobbying for the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board of Governors to adopt a resolution at this week's quarterly meeting expressing concern at Iran's latest breaches of the deal and calling on it to undo them.

However, Iran has bristled at the prospect, threatening to end a recent agreement with the IAEA that limits the impact of its latest moves and enables monitoring of its facilities to continue in a black-box-type arrangement for up to three months.

READ MORE: US still open to Iran nuclear talks after Iran's rejection

Recommended

More discussions next month

Two of the diplomats said Grossi had told the IAEA board he plans to hold technical discussions with Iran next month.

The Europeans' draft resolution circulated earlier this week also expressed "deep concern" at Iran's failure to explain uranium particles found at three old sites, including two that the IAEA first reported on last week.

One diplomat said that would be the subject of the technical discussions, and if Iran's cooperation was insufficient the plan for a resolution could be revived at the next quarterly board meeting in June.

READ MORE:IAEA: Iran enriching uranium up to 20 percent

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister