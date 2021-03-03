Since the pandemic hit last year, China has made headlines by charging ahead with its efforts to become the first major power to implement a sovereign digital currency.

The digital yuan, domestically branded as the Digital Currency/Electronic Payment (DCEP) project, is not only set to disrupt the country’s well-developed mobile payment industry and create new efficiencies in the Chinese economy, but could also challenge the supremacy of the US dollar.

With China’s meteoric rise on the global stage, Beijing long hoped its physical currency, the renminbi (yuan), would ride on the back of its economic success and force a shift away from the dollar-dominated financial system.

But that has not yet come to pass. No global consensus exists today for China in the same way that it did for the US, when the dollar was pegged as the world’s reserve currency at the Bretton Woods conference in 1944.

For geopolitical futurist Abishur Prakash, China is in a challenging yet opportunistic position. He believes that the prospect of the digital yuan allows China to come up with a creative way to internationalise their currency.

“It’s a very streamlined approach to take its currency to the world,” Prakash, an author and consultant with the Toronto-based Center for Innovating the Future, tells TRT World. “For people using Chinese services, it will be very easy for them to adopt digital yuan and start to split economies and societies along new lines.”

Eventually, he says the right to issue and control virtual currencies like the digital yuan will become a “new flashpoint” between governments, which have traditionally controlled the circulation of currencies, and tech companies who can choose to facilitate the adoption of digital currencies.

“There is going to be a real fight over who has the right to govern currencies and what currencies can be accepted. There will be all kinds of geopolitical concerns as to who is behind these digital currencies and where the data is going.”

For now, China’s ambitious DCEP is ahead of the curve – and Western policy makers are starting to take notice.

Steady rollout

Digital currencies are a form of money that is stored on an electronic database and otherwise exhibits all the properties of physical currency.

Unlike cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, which operate under a decentralised system and are anonymous, central bank digital currencies (CBDC) like the digital yuan are firmly under the regulatory arm of the state.

CBDCs act as a digital form of a country’s fiat currency that is also a claim on the central bank. Instead of printing money, the central bank issues electronic coins backed by the credit of the government.

According to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), 80 percent of central banks are now engaging in research, experimentation or development of CBDCs – few of which have progressed to the soft launch phase, including Sweden’s e-krona and the Bahamas’ sand dollar.

China’s central bank, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), began developing a digital currency in 2014 – a project which later grew into the Digital Currency Research Institute. Facebook’s plans to launch its own cryptocurrency, the Libra, in 2020, motivated Beijing to speed up development of the digital yuan.

By April 2020, it had introduced the DCEP pilot programme in four Chinese cities. In July, China’s ride hailing giant Didi partnered with the PBOC to advance efforts to test the digital yuan on its transportation platform.

This year, trials have expanded to larger cities like Beijing and Shanghai. Last week, the southwestern city of Chengdu received a handout of $6 million digital yuan, making it the largest scale of the trial to date.

Although there is no official timeline for a launch, economic planners are reportedly aiming for nationwide implementation ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The DCEP is expected to work similarly to payment systems like Alibaba’s Alipay and Tencent’s WeChat Pay, the two main apps that Chinese consumers make purchases on. The dominance of these apps stand in the way of the digital yuan’s mass adoption, which might explain the government’s recent moves to rein in the power of Chinese tech giants.

Unlike Alipay and WeChat Pay, digital yuan users will not require bank accounts. According to Mu Changchun, the PBOC official in charge of the DCEP’s development, digital wallets will allow touch payments where transactions can occur even without the internet.

Although the PBOC claims that parties to the transactions will be anonymous, in practice it seeks “controllable anonymity” by tracking citizens' purchases to ostensibly fight money laundering and terror financing.