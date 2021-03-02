Embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is facing a growing fight for his political future after a third woman accused him of inappropriate behaviour.

The Democrat, who shot to national prominence last year for his state's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, is under mounting pressure to resign over the sexual harassment scandal.

Already facing heat over accusations he deliberately underreported Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes, Cuomo formally referred himself for investigation on Monday over sexual misconduct allegations by two former aides.

On Tuesday, Anna Ruch, 33, told the New York Times that she met the now 63-year-old Cuomo at a wedding in September 2019.

During the reception, he put his hand on her bare lower back, which she pushed away, and asked if he could kiss her.

"I was so confused and shocked and embarrassed," Ruch, who did not work for Cuomo, told the Times. "I turned my head away and didn't have words in that moment."

The newspaper published a photo showing the governor holding a visibly uncomfortable Ruch by the cheeks.

An increasing number of Democrats and Republicans have joined Cuomo's accusers in calling for the three-term governor to quit.

Sam Abrams, a political science professor at Sarah Lawrence College, said the third accuser "makes it much harder" for Cuomo to stay around.

"He is a fighter and will clear his name if it's believed to be a misunderstanding," Abrams said.

"But if he loses the support of the party, and that is happening, he has no future or fourth term."

Cuomo became a star last spring with his straight-talking yet empathetic coronavirus briefings that contrasted sharply with then-president Donald Trump's dismissive approach to the pandemic.

Some Democrats even urged him to run for the White House, with many commentators tipping him for a role in President Joe Biden's administration.

But his stock now appears to have never been lower.