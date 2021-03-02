UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said a “disappointing” $1.7 billion has been pledged by countries for humanitarian aid in Yemen –– less than half the $3.85 billion the world body was seeking for 2021 to avert a large-scale famine.

"For most people, life in Yemen is now unbearable. Childhood in Yemen is a special kind of hell. Yemeni children are starving," Guterres said on Monday as he opened the pledging conference.

After it concluded, he described the outcome as "disappointing" and warned in a statement: "Cutting aid is a death sentence."

Some 16 million Yemenis –– more than half the population of the Arabian Peninsula country –– are going hungry, the United Nations said. Of those, 5 million are on the brink of famine, UN aid chief Mark Lowcock has said.

"This does not solve the problem," Lowcock said after the pledging conference.

"It's going to be impossible with such limited resources to prevent a large-scale famine."

Humanitarian groups including Save the Children also responded with frustration, saying the world was turning its back on Yemen.

"This means continued massive cuts to emergency food, water, shelter and medical support.

World's largest humanitarian crisis

More than 100 governments and donors took part in the conference, co-hosted by Sweden and Switzerland.

Among the commitments on Monday were Saudi Arabia with $430 million, the United States with $191 million, the United Arab Emirates with $230 million and Germany with $240 million.

In 2018 and 2019, the United Nations prevented famine due to a well-funded aid appeal.

In 2020 the world body only received just over half the $3.4 billion it needed.

More than six years of war in Yemen –– widely seen as a proxy conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran –– have sent the impoverished country spiraling into what the United Nations describes as the world's largest humanitarian crisis.