WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN says former Blackwater chief Erik Prince violated arms embargo on Libya
The UN report says Prince deployed a force of foreign mercenaries and weapons to warlord Khalifa Haftar.
UN says former Blackwater chief Erik Prince violated arms embargo on Libya
Erik Prince arrives New York Young Republican Club Gala at The Yale Club of New York City in Manhattan in New York City, New York, US, November 7, 2019. / Reuters
February 20, 2021

Private security contractor and ally of former US President Trump Erik Prince has violated a United Nations arms embargo on Libya, UN investigators have found in a report detailed by US media.

The documents found by TRT World were in a UN report which revealed Prince deployed a force, armed with attack aircraft, gunboats and cyberwarfare capabilities, to eastern Libya at the height of a major battle in 2019. 

The investigation also found that he helped form a hit squad, to track down and kill select Libyan commanders. 

Prince is the founder of the private military force Blackwater, now called ACADEMI. 

Four of his security personnel were convicted of extrajudicial killings of civilians in Iraq in 2007 - the ex-soldiers were later pardoned by President Donald Trump. 

READ MORE:Dubai-based firms sent mercenaries to Libya - UN report

Possible sanctions

Prince, a former Navy SEAL and the brother of Trump's education secretary Betsy Devos, drew infamy as the head of the Blackwater private security firm, whose contractors were accused of killing unarmed Iraqi civilians in Baghdad in 2007.

Four who were convicted were pardoned by Trump last year.

Recommended

The accusation exposes Prince to possible UN sanctions, including a travel ban, the New York Times said.

Prince did not cooperate with the UN inquiry and his lawyer declined to comment to the New York Times, it added.

An AFP request for comment to the Hong Kong-based Frontier Services Group, for which Prince is a board member and deputy chairman, went unanswered.

New interim government

Oil-rich Libya has been torn by civil war since a NATO-backed uprising led to the toppling and killing of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The country has in recent years been split between a Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, and an eastern-based administration, backed by Haftar, who has faced charges of war crimes.

Then-President Trump in 2019 praised the strongman for his role in "fighting terrorism" in Libya.

A new interim executive for the country was chosen on February 5 by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Switzerland, comprising 75 participants selected by the UN to represent a broad cross-section of society.

Haftar has pledged his support for the initiative.

READ MORE:Libya’s new unity government is a start. But a long road lies ahead.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza