Private security contractor and ally of former US President Trump Erik Prince has violated a United Nations arms embargo on Libya, UN investigators have found in a report detailed by US media.

The documents found by TRT World were in a UN report which revealed Prince deployed a force, armed with attack aircraft, gunboats and cyberwarfare capabilities, to eastern Libya at the height of a major battle in 2019.

The investigation also found that he helped form a hit squad, to track down and kill select Libyan commanders.

Prince is the founder of the private military force Blackwater, now called ACADEMI.

Four of his security personnel were convicted of extrajudicial killings of civilians in Iraq in 2007 - the ex-soldiers were later pardoned by President Donald Trump.

READ MORE:Dubai-based firms sent mercenaries to Libya - UN report

Possible sanctions

Prince, a former Navy SEAL and the brother of Trump's education secretary Betsy Devos, drew infamy as the head of the Blackwater private security firm, whose contractors were accused of killing unarmed Iraqi civilians in Baghdad in 2007.

Four who were convicted were pardoned by Trump last year.