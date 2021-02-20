Google says it fired a lead artificial intelligence ethics researcher, following controversy last year over the tech giant's dismissal of a Black colleague who was an outspoken diversity advocate.

"I'm fired," Margaret Mitchell announced on Twitter.

Google told AFP that after reviewing "this manager's conduct, we confirmed that there were multiple violations of our code of conduct, as well as of our security policies, which included the exfiltration of confidential business-sensitive documents and private data of other employees."

Mitchell's dismissal came a day after Google named one of its few Black executives, Marian Croak, as head of a new centre of expertise on responsible AI within Google Research.

"For the past six years she's been a vice president at Google working on everything from site reliability engineering to bringing public Wi-Fi to India's railroads," senior programme manager Sepi Hejazi Moghadam said of Croak in a blog post announcing her new position.

READ MORE: Google employees want the company to stop doing business with police

Discriminatory treatment

Mitchell was suspended from her job last month in response to her downloading and sharing company documents, according to a Google statement to Axios, which reported that the documents were aimed at showing discriminatory treatment of Timnit Gebru, who was fired last year.

In a tweet early this month, Mitchell said she was troubled by the firing of Gebru, her co-leader on the AI ethics team.

Attached to the post was a copy of an email in which Mitchell shared her thoughts on the matter.