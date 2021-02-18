The Syrian regime’s Justice Ministry on Sunday issued a new Civil Status Law, ruling that the Yazidi minority in the country are not exempt from Islamic status law, sparking outrage in the community, the New Arab reported.

Under the decision, the ethnic minority’s religion, Yazidism, was defined as a sect under Islam as opposed to being a separate religion.

The ministry’s decision came after the Yazidi community in the country applied to form a court specialised in their personal status. That decision means the Yazidi community will have to appeal to an Islamic Sharia court regarding issues of personal status, such as marriage, divorce, or family disputes.

According to Mohamed al Neser, a coordinator at Communities Empowerment against Extremism program, the decision came after the regime administration forgot to include Yazidis in the new Civil Status Law. As a solution, they decided to deal with the group as a “sect,” not a “religion” as they requested, he said in a tweet.

Why is it controversial?

The Yazidi community says the Syrian regime’s decision to not recognise their belief system is a major violation of basic human rights.

The Yazidis, globally thought to number around 700,000 people, are predominantly ethnically Kurdish, and have preserved their ancient syncretic religion that combines different aspects of Zoroastrianism, Christianity, and Islam. It is however not an Abrahamic religion, despite often being referred to as a sect, as the Syrian regime has done.

The decision also affects the country’s stateless Yazidis. A controversial census in 1962 stripped citizenship from tens of thousands of Kurds, including hundreds of Yazidi Kurds.