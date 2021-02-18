Syria lists Yazidis as a Muslim sect. Outraged, they say otherwise
WORLD
4 MIN READ
Syria lists Yazidis as a Muslim sect. Outraged, they say otherwiseA new Civil Status Law in Syria blocks Yazidis from forming a court to rule on personal status, a right other ethnic minorities in the country enjoy.
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to Daesh in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate in this August 11, 2014 / Reuters
February 18, 2021

The Syrian regime’s Justice Ministry on Sunday issued a new Civil Status Law, ruling that the Yazidi minority in the country are not exempt from Islamic status law, sparking outrage in the community, the New Arab reported

Under the decision, the ethnic minority’s religion, Yazidism, was defined as a sect under Islam as opposed to being a separate religion.

The ministry’s decision came after the Yazidi community in the country applied to form a court specialised in their personal status. That decision means the Yazidi community will have to appeal to an Islamic Sharia court regarding issues of personal status, such as marriage, divorce, or family disputes. 

According to Mohamed al Neser, a coordinator at Communities Empowerment against Extremism program, the decision came after the regime administration forgot to include Yazidis in the new Civil Status Law. As a solution, they decided to deal with the group as a “sect,” not a “religion” as they requested, he said in a tweet.

Why is it controversial?

The Yazidi community says the Syrian regime’s decision to not recognise their belief system is a major violation of basic human rights. 

The Yazidis, globally thought to number around 700,000 people, are predominantly ethnically Kurdish, and have preserved their ancient syncretic religion that combines different aspects of Zoroastrianism, Christianity, and Islam. It is however not an Abrahamic religion, despite often being referred to as a sect, as the Syrian regime has done. 

The decision also affects the country’s stateless Yazidis. A controversial census in 1962 stripped citizenship from tens of thousands of Kurds, including hundreds of Yazidi Kurds. 

Recommended

According to the Justice Ministry, stateless Yazidis are treated as foreigners and will be referred to civil courts. 

Yazidis are a persecuted minority who suffered a massacre at the hands of Daesh in 2014. At the height of its rise, Daesh killed around 5,000 Yazidis and kidnapped, slaughtered, and raped thousands of women. The level of violence was defined as genocide by the United Nations. Years later, the Yazidis continue to uncover the bodies of their loved ones.

Many Yazidis fled to northern Iraq, but they face the risk of being deprived of basic rights there too. The children who were born to Yazidi women as a result of rape by Daesh are not allowed to join the religious community in northern Iraq according to a decision taken by the faith’s Supreme Spiritual Council in 2019.

A secular legal system? 

What Yazidis requested is already a recognised right for Jewish, Christian, and Druze religious minorities in the country. Internationally, the Syrian regime regularly promotes itself as a secular state fighting radicals. 

Yet this claim is challenged by the legal system. The country’s Sharia Court has jurisdiction over Sunni and Shia Muslims. However, it's the Mazhabi Court for the Druze, and the Ruhia (Spiritual) Courts for the Christians and the Jews. 

In accordance with the system that allows other religious groups to have their own courts, Yazidis have long demanded the recognition of their religious rights in a similar manner through special courts.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security